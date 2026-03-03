New Book“Known” By Angela Guy Is A Fresh Invitation To Know And Be Known By The Great I AM

MENAFN - GetNews)



In Known: Our God-Ordained Journey in the Wilderness, Angela Guy weaves her personal transformation story with the Israelites' journey through Exodus, inviting readers to move from self-reliance to surrender and deeper intimacy with God. Published by Kharis Publishing, this nonfiction release challenges believers to confront their“knowledge problem” and rediscover the God who calls them by name.

What if the wilderness seasons of life are not evidence of God's absence, but proof of His pursuit?

In her new nonfiction release, Known: Our God-Ordained Journey in the Wilderness, Angela Guy leads readers through the book of Exodus with fresh eyes and an open heart. Published by Kharis Publishing, Known is a deeply personal and biblically grounded exploration of what it means to move from self-reliance to surrender, from slavery to sonship, and from striving to being fully known by God.

Angela Guy, a wife and mother of four living in northeast Ohio, writes from the quiet places of early morning reflection. Her passion is clear throughout the book: to share the steadfast love of God and to help others experience the abundant life Jesus promises. That promise is not presented as shallow optimism. It is framed through the wilderness.

Drawing from the Israelites' journey from Egypt to the Promised Land, Guy examines how God patiently revealed Himself to a people who repeatedly questioned His authority and goodness. She weaves her own transformation story alongside the narrative of Moses and the Israelites, showing how the same God who declared“I AM” in Exodus continues to make Himself known today.

Each chapter builds intentionally. From“The Beautiful Path” to“Kings and Slaves,” from“Called By Name” to“The Vast Wilderness,” Guy addresses what she calls humanity's“knowledge problem.” We are prone to doubt God's authority while quietly enthroning ourselves. We seek control. We glorify our own understanding. Yet God, in His mercy, leads us into wilderness spaces not to abandon us but to refine us.

In Known, the wilderness becomes a classroom. The tabernacle becomes a revelation of intimacy. The serpent becomes a symbol of both deception and surrender. Through biblical exposition and personal vulnerability, Guy challenges readers to consider where their focus rests. On the Most High God, or on themselves?

The book does not shy away from the tension of faith. Guy writes candidly about insecurity, doubt, and the temptation to shape God into something more comfortable. Yet she consistently brings the reader back to the central truth of Scripture: we are fully known and deeply loved by a sovereign, patient, delivering Provider.

Endorsements from ministry leaders and discipleship voices affirm the book's depth and impact. Cindy Stone highlights Guy's ability to lead readers toward a right response despite life's barriers. Yiniva Brandon describes the pages as saturated with timely biblical truth. Jamie Fuller notes the author's courage in sharing personal struggles alongside Moses' story. Brett Faris, Pastor of Care at The Chapel in Green, calls the book compelling and highly recommended for those ready to know God for who He truly is.

What sets Known apart is not only its biblical foundation, but its invitation. At the end of each chapter, readers are given a“Pause to Praise and Ponder,” encouraging reflection, creativity, prayer, and application. This is not a book meant to be rushed. It is meant to be encountered.

In a culture that prizes visibility and recognition, Known asks a different question. Do you know the One who already knows you completely?

Guy reminds readers that the same God who parted seas, provided manna, and dwelled among His people in the tabernacle is still making Himself known. The wilderness is not wasted. It is where identity is clarified and purpose is shaped.

Known: Our God-Ordained Journey in the Wilderness is available across platforms, and the ebook is currently available for just 0.99$:

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Kharis Publishing

For book clubs, women's ministries, church study groups, and individual readers longing for deeper intimacy with God, this book offers both theological substance and heartfelt guidance. Bulk purchase options are available through Kharis Publishing for ministry and educational use.

The wilderness is not the end of your story.

It may be the very place where God is introducing Himself to you in a way you have never experienced before.

The question is not whether He knows you. He does.

The question is whether you are ready to know Him.