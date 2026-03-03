Wacoal Hosts Bra Fittings Nationwide To Support The Fight Against Breast Cancer, In Discussion With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationwide media tour conducted by Wacoal, in conjunction with D S Simon Media, discussing Fit for the Cure® Celebrates 25 Years: Wacoal hosts 400+ nationwide events supporting Susan G. Komen's direct patient services.

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wacoal, the nation's leading designer intimate apparel brand, today announced its Spring 2026 Fit for the Cure® events in partnership with Susan G. Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization. This spring marks the 25th year of Fit for the Cure events, underscoring Wacoal's long-standing commitment to supporting breast health and those affected by breast cancer.

To discuss this important initiative, a nationwide media tour was conducted featuring Kareema Nunes, Wacoal Fit Expert in NYC and Heather Quay, Store Manager Wacoal.

Throughout Spring 2026, more than 360 Fit for the Cure® events will take place at department stores and Wacoal stores nationwide. During these events, Wacoal will donate $5 for each person who receives a complimentary bra fitting and purchases a regular-priced Wacoal or b.tempt'd bra.

“At Wacoal, our commitment to the fight against breast cancer is deeply personal and at the heart of everything we do,” said James Wheatley, President & CEO of Wacoal America.“As we mark 25 years of Fit for the Cure, we are proud of our longstanding partnership with Susan G. Komen and energized by the work that still lies ahead. Together, we remain focused on raising awareness, supporting early detection, and providing meaningful resources to the women we serve, one fitting at a time.”

Over the past 25 years, more than one million women have participated in Fit for the Cure® events, helping to promote breast health while supporting Komen's mission.

To date, Wacoal has donated more than $6.2 million to Susan G. Komen. 100% of these funds support Komen's direct patient services, including the Patient Care Center, which provides emotional support through the free Breast Care Helpline, access to breast health services, financial assistance, clinical trial information, and education. Last year, the Patient Care Center delivered more than 20,000 services to nearly 43,000 individuals. Additionally, over $7.4 million was awarded to breast cancer patients in active treatment and to those living with metastatic breast cancer.

How to Participate in Fit for the Cure® Events

Visit fitforthecure to find a local event.Schedule an appointment or walk-in for a complimentary bra fitting (appointments are recommended but not required).Purchase a regular-price Wacoal or b.tempt'd bra at an event.

