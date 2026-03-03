Dubai's Ramadan Initiatives See 10 Million Iftar Meals Distributed In A Week

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 2:07 PM



By: Ruqayya Al Qaydi



Dubai's Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department revealed that over 110 Ramadan tents have been set up

The first week of Ramadan saw a massive surge in charitable donations in Dubai. Millions of iftar meals were distributed across the UAE, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) announced. This highlighted the scale and impact of its community-focused programmes for 2026,“Aqrab Ila Al Mujtama”.

Nearly 10 million iftar meals distributed

IACAD revealed that nearly 10 million iftar meals were provided in the first week of Ramadan. The department is overseeing the distribution of over 9.5 million meals across the UAE, with more than 850,000 meals being provided daily through 1,650 distribution requests.

Additionally, over 110 Ramadan tents have been set up, serving more than 116,000 iftar meals to those in need.

Mosques across the Emirate

Over 345,000 worshippers attended prayers across 864 mosques in Dubai during the first week. The department also hosted a select group of renowned Quran reciters under its“Reciters of Dubai” initiative to lead Taraweeh and Qiyam prayers.

Ramadan Prayer Timings

As part of its“Dubai Lectures” programme, IACAD organised 156 lectures that reached 13,000 beneficiaries.

These included 80 lectures for foreign communities and 22 lectures held in women's prayer halls, promoting a correct understanding of religion and the values of moderation.

Community programmes

Beyond prayers and meals, IACAD's community-focused initiatives have also proven popular.

The“Ayal Al-Freej” (Children of the Neighbourhood) educational initiative has registered over 9,900 children in 54 mosques, aiming to instil a love for prayer and strengthen their connection to mosques in a motivating educational environment.

The“Step for Life” wellness initiative, run in partnership with the STEPPI app, has seen 600 users log over 38.4 million steps.

The programme transforms physical activity into charitable donations, with Dh1 million to be donated to Al Jalila Foundation in the name of the winning neighbourhood team.

The“Ramadan Hero Meals” campaign, in collaboration with Talabat, has successfully distributed 1,100 iftar meals to delivery riders through a network of over 650 partner restaurants.

The strong numbers reflect the widespread community engagement with IACAD's diverse range of spiritual, charitable, and social initiatives throughout the holy month.



