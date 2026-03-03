UAE Issues 15,327 Entry Visas, Helps 30,913 Travellers Amid Flight Suspensions

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 10:54 PM



By: WAM



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Transport and accommodation was provided to the passengers who were stranded amid the regional conflictAdd as a preferredsource on Google

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) said on Tuesday, March 3, that it had provided all necessary services to arriving, departing, and transit passengers stranded at UAE airports due to the regional circumstances.

Recommended For You Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Iran's Gerash amid escalating Israeli-US attacks

It affirmed the readiness of its teams and systems to address emergencies, especially in light of the temporary suspension of flights as a precautionary measure.

This comes within the framework of an integrated national system operating in direct coordination with the concerned authorities in the country to ensure community safety and security and the continuity of critical services.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Authority announced that it has provided all necessary services to arriving, departing, and transit passengers stranded at UAE airports during the exceptional circumstances currently affecting the region. This reflects the UAE's humanitarian values and civilised approach in dealing with such situations.

In cooperation with the relevant authorities, ICP completed travel procedures, including visa issuance and clearance, for approximately 30,913 travellers at UAE airports, namely Zayed International Airport, Dubai Airports, Sharjah International Airport, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and Fujairah International Airport. All necessary facilitation and services were provided, including hospitality arrangements until travel procedures were finalised, as well as transportation and accommodation for all affected passengers in coordination with airport operators and concerned entities.

Additionally, the authority issued entry visas to 15,327 travellers at the aforementioned airports, enabling them to remain in the country until the current crisis subsides and ensuring they have dignified living conditions until they can depart safely.

The authority emphasised that all operational plans and risk management procedures were activated in accordance with the highest approved standards, and that coordination continues with strategic partners and relevant entities to ensure seamless operations at ports of entry once full air traffic resumes.

It further noted that its business continuity plan for emergencies and crises was activated from the outset, including issuing entry visas to eligible travellers, facilitating the entry of citizens and residents, and providing accommodation and hospitality to stranded passengers in coordination with relevant authorities and airport operators.

In conclusion, the authority urged travellers and the public to obtain information from official sources and follow updates through the official channels of the concerned authorities, reaffirming that the United Arab Emirates possesses advanced infrastructure and a robust security and operational system capable of responding efficiently and flexibly to various developments.



UAE to cover all expenses for affected travellers amid flight disruptions, Iran attacks UAE opens GCC air corridors, capacity up to 48 flights per hour

ALSO READ