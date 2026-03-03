UAE Says Constantly Monitoring Prices Residents Can Submit Complaint If Price Increases

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

UAE's Ministry of Economy and Tourism is operating a "digital price monitoring system" which enables the authority to automatically track prices constantly.

Recommended For You Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Iran's Gerash amid escalating Israeli-US attacks

This system is connected to 627 major retail outlets, including a wide network of consumer cooperatives, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. These represent "more than 90 per cent of the internal trade of essential consumer goods across the seven Emirates", according to the ministry.

Through "direct technical integration" with major retail outlets, inspection teams are able to detect any violations or unjustified changes. The outlets periodically provided updated price lists.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The pricing policy for essential consumer good covers nine items: cooking oil, eggs, dairy products, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread, and wheat. Without prior approval from the ministry, the prices of these items cannot be increased.

According to the Consumer Protection Law and its executive regulations, the ministry said it takes "firm measures" to regulate prices, ensure sound commercial practices, and enhance consumer confidence in the markets.

Such a pricing policy contributes to regulating supply and demand for essential goods and prevents sudden impacts from exceptional circumstances or external economic changes.

In case of any price increases or observed violations, residents can submit a complaint through the Ministry's digital services via its website, call 8001222, or email....

Earlier, on March 1, the country reassured residents that basic food commodities in the country are available in "sufficient quantities" in the markets. There are currently no indication of supply disruptions, and no shortage of any food or non-food item, the ministry confirmed.



UAE retailers assure no food shortages, price changes amid airspace closures

UAE rejects 'inaccurate reporting' by Bloomberg about country's defence capabilities UAE confirms total injuries from intercepted drone from Iran rises to 68

ALSO READ