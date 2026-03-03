Over 1,400 Filipinos Across Middle East Request Repatriation Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

More than 1,400 Filipinos in the Middle East have requested repatriation following the escalation of conflict in the region, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said at a press briefing in Manila on Tuesday.

Marcos said a total of 1,416 Filipinos requested to return to the Philippines, including 586 Filipinos in Dubai, 297 in Israel, 270 in Abu Dhabi, 231 in Bahrain, 22 in Jordan, and 10 in Iran.

Marcos, however, did not specify how the repatriation will be conducted, noting that the“situation remains very fluid, with airports closed, airspace restricted and combat operations expanding to more areas, complicating evacuation efforts.”

“The airports are closed. They are all no-fly zones. This is a combat area,” Marcos said, noting concerns over possible misidentification incidents amid ongoing missile and drone strikes.

He added land evacuation is also risky, as large vehicle movements in active combat zones could be mistaken for hostile targets.

“So right now, safety first for our people,” he added.

Marcos said Philippine embassies, labor attachés and defense attachés remain in constant contact with Filipino communities in affected countries, and are coordinating closely with host governments for guidance.

“Shelter-in-place and follow the host government's advice. Iyon ang magiging pinakamahalagang impormasyon dito, (that will be the most important information here).” he said, noting: In Israel, where attacks remain continuous, Filipinos have been advised to stay near bomb shelters.

Marcos said the Philippine government has coordinated with hotels near shelter facilities to temporarily house overseas Filipinos.

“The government remains on 24/7 alert, with embassies and foreign posts maintaining hotlines for Filipinos and their families.”

He added:“We are not a party to any of this. (But) of course we want the fighting to stop.”



