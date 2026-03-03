Qatar Asks Parents To Keep Children Home During Garangao Night This Ramadan

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) of Qatar strongly advises parents to keep their children at home during Garangao Night this year. They stress that staying indoors and only going out when absolutely necessary is key to protecting children and the whole community.

Garangao Night is a mid‐Ramadan tradition celebrated across the Gulf, especially in Qatar, Bahrain, and parts of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It takes place on the 14th night of Ramadan and is dedicated to children, who dress in colourful traditional clothes, walk through their neighbourhoods singing folk songs, and receive sweets and nuts from families.

The notice comes after Qatar has intercepted several Iranian attacks that targeted civilian infrastructure, including the international airport since Iran broadened its retaliatory attacks on American targets in the Gulf regionFrom February 28.

Qatar has condemned these attacks on its territory and against other Gulf nations in letters to the UN secretary-general and the president of the UN Security Council.

In a public notice, the MOI reminded everyone to follow official instructions and to avoid approaching incident sites or interfering with emergency teams. Residents should also make way for ambulances and patrol vehicles so they can get where they need to go quickly.

The Ministry also warned people not to gather at incident locations or take and share photos or videos of ongoing situations. Doing so could lead to legal consequences, disrupt the work of authorities, and put public safety at risk.

Authorities confirmed that security teams are handling all situations efficiently and professionally, following approved emergency plans. The MOI emphasized that following official instructions-staying inside homes and buildings, staying away from windows and exposed areas, and going out only when needed-is an important safety step right now.

Residents are encouraged to get their information only from official sources and avoid spreading rumors or unconfirmed news. The Ministry explained that alert procedures and the Early Warning System are activated based on accurate field checks and security signals. This helps authorities take quick preventive actions and boost safety measures when needed.

Parents and the public are reminded that these measures are meant to protect everyone and keep the environment safe during Garangao Night.



