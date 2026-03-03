Dubai International Airport Issues Alert Over 'Fabricated' Videos Circulating Online

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 4:09 PM UPDATED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 4:26 PM



By: Ajanta Paul



The airport authority asked the public to trust only official sources for accurate updates

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has issued a warning about fake videos circulating on social media that falsely claim to show incidents at the airport.

In a statement shared online, DXB clarified that the videos in question are“fabricated and digitally altered” and do not reflect the current situation at the airport.“This content is false and does not reflect the current situation.”

The airport authority asked the public to trust only official sources for accurate updates. It also warned that sharing unverified content could lead to legal trouble.

Several UAE government entities have warned the public against sharing or circulating old videos and images since Iran broadened its retaliatory attacks on American targets in the Gulf region from February 28.

Dubai had warned the public against sharing or circulating old videos and images of past fires on social media. The Dubai Media Office said, "We confirm that they are inaccurate and misleading."

The UAE Public Prosecution reminded the public to verify information accuracy before sharing. Unverified news or rumours can harm individuals and society and may carry legal penalties.

As per the statement, such unverified content could directly affect "community security and stability". The authorities also reminded that anyone who publish or reshare such misleading content could face legal consequences under the country's laws.

UAE authorities have also urged the public to be cautious when reporting on recent regional developments, including the escalating US-Israeli conflict with Iran. They reminded residents to follow laws and official instructions on circulating media content and information.

The Sharjah Government Media Office also confirmed that videos and images of incidents in the Emirate of Sharjah circulating on social media are outdated and misleadin and do not reflect the current situation.

The UAE National Media Authority (UAENMA) emphasised that media awareness is critical to safeguarding the community. And urged the public to be cautious when reporting on recent regional developments, including the escalating US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Spreading rumours or unverified information in the UAE is a crime punishable by law.

Article 52 states that anyone who uses the internet to publish, share, or spread false news, rumours, or misleading information that contradicts official sources may face at least one year in prison and a fine of Dh100,000.

If false news or rumours stir public opinion against state authorities or happen during crises or disasters, the offender may be sentenced to at least two years in prison and fined Dh200,000.