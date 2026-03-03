UAE Has Enough Supply Of Essential Goods To Last 4-6 Months: Minister

PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 6:22 PM UPDATED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 11:28 PM



By:

Sahim Salim Haneen Dajani



Share:







A specialised digital price-monitoring platform connected to 600 major retail outlets tracks price movements in real timeAdd as a preferredsource on Google

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The UAE maintains a strategic stockpile of essential goods sufficient to cover market needs for between four and six months, ensuring availability and price stability even in emergency situations, Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said during the UAE Government media briefing.

Recommended For You

Al Marri confirmed that import flows are proceeding according to approved plans and at the required pace, with no indicators of supply chain disruptions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He said the UAE benefits from a broad global network of trade partners and has the ability to quickly secure alternative markets during crises, reinforcing supply security and market stability.

Strategic reserves are carefully distributed across all emirates under clear directives and continuous leadership support, ensuring smooth logistics and uninterrupted access to basic commodities.

Market monitoring and inspections

The Minister said the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with local economic departments, conducts daily monitoring of stock levels at suppliers and retail outlets.

A specialised digital price-monitoring platform connected to 600 major retail outlets tracks price movements in real time. Over the past few days, more than 420 inspection campaigns and field visits have been conducted.

Supply and demand levels are assessed regularly to maintain price stability and enable intervention when necessary.

Authorities are strictly addressing consumer complaints and monitoring markets to prevent unjustified price increases, hoarding, fraud, or unfair trade practices across goods and services.

Companies have been urged to uphold their social responsibility, particularly during crises, balancing business sustainability with consumer protection.

Consumers are encouraged to practise responsible consumption and avoid panic buying to help maintain price stability and ensure availability for all.

Any violations will be dealt with firmly. Complaints can be reported by calling 800 1222.

Economic resilience

Al Marri said the UAE economy has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience in absorbing pressures arising from regional and global crises while maintaining high levels of stability and efficiency.

He pointed to clear leadership directives on national security, alongside a flexible and proactive legislative framework, advanced technological infrastructure, diversified global partnerships, and a highly competitive business environment as key pillars of strength.

These structural foundations, he said, have enhanced the country's readiness and economic capacity to protect businesses and investments across both the public and private sectors.

Food security, market monitoring and price stability remain top priorities due to their direct impact on the livelihoods of citizens and residents, he added.



UAE confirms 'sufficient' basic food commodities; no indication of supply disruption

UAE after Iran attack: Is remote work mandatory, are there movement restrictions? Day 3 of Iran strikes: UAE begins repatriation flights, intercepts over 160 fresh attacks

ALSO READ