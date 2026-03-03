PM Receives Phone Calls From Iraq, Bosnia Ministers

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani received phone calls Monday from Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein and Bosnia and Herzegovina's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmedin Konakovic.

During the calls, they discussed the developments of the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE Sheikh Mohammed affirmed during the calls that the Iranian aggression on the Qatari territories constitutes a blatant violation of its national sovereignty, and it is inconsistent with the principles of good neighbourliness, and it cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext.

He noted that Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.

Hussein and Konakovic expressed their country's condemnation of the Iranian attack on the Qatari territories, considering it a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace as well as a breach of international law and the UN Charter.

