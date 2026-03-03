Gold And Silver Miner In Peru Xali Gold Corp. ( TSXV: XGC.V) Makes TSXV Top Percentage Gainer List

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) a go to investing platform for mining stocks issues a news and trading alert for Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV: XGC.V ), a gold and silver exploration company focused on advancing opportunities in the Americas. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of Pico Machay, an advanced exploration-stage gold project in Peru with a near-term production goal.

The stock makes the TSXV top percentage gainers list in today's trading, currently trading at 0.3050, up 0.1000, rising 48.78% on volume of over 790,000 shares as of this report.

Most recent news- Xali Gold Corp announced that on Sunday February 22nd, 2026, the community of Santa Ana authorized the Company to further advance mining exploration activities at the Pico Machay Gold Project in Peru.

The Company will immediately initiate its planned comprehensive field program designed to unlock the Project's potential and establish a development timeline by updating exploration, engineering and economic studies previously conducted from 1999 through 2009. Alongside geological and technical work, the Company will continue community engagement and agreement discussions as well as advance environmental studies.

