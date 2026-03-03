Dave's Hot Chicken Turns Up The Heat On The Cheese Pull With New“Hot Mozz”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Craveable fried mozzarella, dusted in Dave's signature spice levels, arrives nationwide March 10

LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave's Hot Chicken, the cult-favorite brand known for serving the most craveable hot chicken on the planet, is giving fans a bold new way to indulge with the launch of Dave's Hot Mozz, available beginning March 10.

Hot Mozz takes the socially shareable fried mozzarella cheese pull and turns up the heat the Dave's way: thick-cut, premium mozzarella that's breaded and fried to crispy perfection, then dusted with any of Dave's seven signature spice levels, from Not Hot to Reaper®. The result is a gooey-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside, flavor-packed bite.

Starting at just $2.99, Hot Mozz can be ordered numerous ways to satisfy every level of indulgence:



Single Hot Mozz à la carte

3 Pieces with fries, pickles, bread, and Dave's sauce

5 Pieces with fries, pickles, bread, and Dave's sauce

Slider with Hot Mozz

Slider Combo with Hot Mozz with fries, pickles, bread, and Dave's sauce

3 Piece à la carte

5 Piece à la carte 20-Piece Hot Box

With mozzarella sticks driving major appetizer buzz across the industry, Dave's saw an opportunity to elevate the format with its signature heat and flavor profile, delivering a product built for social sharing, dipping, and repeat cravings.

“Guests are obsessed with bold, indulgent comfort food, and Hot Mozz delivers exactly that, but in a way only Dave's can,” said Jim Bitticks, CEO of Dave's Hot Chicken.“We've built our brand on craveability, quality and shareability and this gives fans another insanely delicious option, whether they eat chicken, cauliflower, or neither. It's melty, spicy, crispy, and completely over the top.”

Hot Mozz also marks the brand's continued expansion into vegetarian-friendly offerings. Dave's first introduced plant-based innovation with Dave's Not Chicken, featuring fried cauliflower available as Sliders, Tenders, and Bites, back in 2024. With Hot Mozz, the brand deepens its commitment to delivering bold flavors and satisfying experiences for guests regardless of dietary preference.

Whether paired with Dave's house-made sauces, enjoyed in a Slider, or enjoyed as a standalone snack, Hot Mozz is built for fans who crave heat and flavor in every bite.

About Dave's Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave's Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave's Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy's brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave's Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard's Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Canada and will open 150-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company's mission is to“blow their minds.”

