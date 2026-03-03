Sioresin® Polyethyleneimine (PEI) Provides Multi-Industry Solutions For Global Markets

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) PANYU, GD, China, March 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SIOResin® Polyethylenimine (PEI) is gaining attention worldwide. It is a water-soluble polymer with a very high cationic charge. PEI comes in both linear and branched forms. Its unique structure allows it to bond with many materials. It can form hydrogen, ionic, and covalent bonds. This makes it versatile for a wide range of applications.



SIOResin® Polyethyleneimine (PEI).

The SIOResin® PEI series includes grades from low to high molecular weight. Products like PEI-06H, PEI-18H, PEI-10K, PEI-25K and PEI-70K cover different viscosities and functionalities. This allows formulators to select the right PEI for specific industrial needs. From adhesives and coatings to paper and water treatment, SIOResin® PEI improves performance and reliability.

Since specific applications may involve third-party patents or other intellectual property rights, users are responsible for conducting a comprehensive IP assessment for their target applications before selecting a product and determining its final use, to ensure that their activities are lawful. SIOResin assumes no liability for any intellectual property disputes arising from the use of our products.

STRONG ADHESION AND HIGH REACTIVITY

In the coatings and inks industry, PEI enhances adhesion on various substrates. Its high reactivity also helps water-based systems dry faster and resist water damage. A European coatings manufacturer said,“Using SIOResin® PEI improved our adhesion and film durability. We reduced rejects and improved product quality.”

In adhesives, PEI boosts cohesion and tack. PVC gel adhesives, water-based adhesives, and extrusion primers all benefit. PEI's high cationic charge helps neutralize anionic substances. It also improves retention in paper and enhances resin performance. A paper mill in Southeast Asia reported,“SIOResin® PEI helped increase fiber retention and white-water clarity. Our process became more efficient.”

WIDE INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS

PEI also plays a role in water purification. It acts as a clarifier and coagulant. It can remove chlorine, aldehydes, and heavy metals. This makes it a reliable choice for industrial wastewater treatment.

Electroplating and metal treatment are other key applications. PEI adds brightness and smoothness to plating baths. It also protects metals during pickling and prevents corrosion. In textiles, PEI improves dye uptake, helps fix flame retardants, and enhances surface treatment of fibers.

SIOResin® PEI is designed to meet strict quality standards. It is stable under normal storage conditions and compatible with common industrial equipment. The series' molecular weights and viscosities allow precise adaptation to each application.

RELIABLE AND COST-EFFECTIVE

CEO Mr. Wu emphasizes the company's approach:“We focus on solving real industrial problems. Our PEI products are made to improve performance and simplify processes. We work closely with our clients to understand their challenges and deliver solutions that work.”

The SIOResin® PEI range is increasingly used in emerging applications. In biological and pharmaceutical industries, it serves as a carrier for enzyme and microbial immobilization. In petroleum, it aids in demulsification and filtration control. In antimicrobial and preservation uses, Ag–PEI and Cu–PEI complexes provide strong activity and excellent penetration.

Customers value SIOResin® PEI for its versatility and reliability. Its broad application across adhesives, coatings, paper, water treatment, and more makes it a strategic choice for manufacturers worldwide.

As industries look for polymers that combine performance, environmental compatibility, and adaptability, SIOResin® PEI stands out. Its multi-industry potential and proven results make it a trusted solution for global markets.

AVAILABILITY

SIOResin® PEI is available in 25kg packaging and offers a shelf life of 12 months when stored under appropriate conditions.

ABOUT SIORESIN®

SIOResin water-based polyurethane, water-based acrylic resin, water-based UV-curing resin, silicone resin, silicone rubber, additives, and curing agents, among others. These products have been widely adopted across diverse industries such as coatings, cosmetics, textiles, biotechnology, automotive, and other high-tech sectors. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, SIOResin supports manufacturers in achieving high-performance, environmentally responsible solutions tailored to their specific production needs.

