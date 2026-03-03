Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech

The AI Boom In Retail Continues Unabated - Direxion And Benzinga's Upcoming Bootcamp Will Show You How To Use ETFs To Capitalize On It

Don't miss Direxion's March 12 bootcamp on using ETFs to capitalize on the AI and retail sectors. The bootcamp aims to educate new and seasoned traders about where momentum may be building and how to gain exposure. DETROIT, MICHIGAN - March 3, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The tech sector doesn't have a lock on artificial intelligence – retailers big and small are benefiting from it, and so too are active investors. Join Direxion and Benzinga for an exclusive online bootcamp at 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, March 12, to learn why this theme remains front and center. During this bootcamp, investors will learn where momentum may be building in the high-growth, high-volatility retail and AI sectors and how investors can optimize their portfolios to gain exposure to fast-moving sectors and the companies operating in them. Direxion's Senior Vice President of Institutional ETF Strategy Shawn Edwards and Gianni Di Poce, analyst at The Mercator LLC, will lead the bootcamp, delving into Direxion's broad array of ETFs that cover AI, Big Data and the Top 5 Tech Titans, giving investors actionable market insights, tactical trading strategies and a deeper understanding of thematic growth. Through the webinar, you'll get access to these two seasoned professionals' perspectives on how AI is shaping the retail sector and how they use ETFs to their advantage to capitalize on it. AI Shaking Up The Retail Sector Retailers are no longer simply dabbling in AI in 2026. They are using AI to handle everything from managing inventory to stopping shoplifters in their tracks. Major retailers are pouring billions of dollars into AI, providing investors with an opportunity to invest in everything from the chips and infrastructure providers to the retailers employing the technology to protect their margins, improve their sales and grow their businesses on a global scale. Deep Dive Into AI & Direxion's ETFs Through the bootcamp, you'll learn:

The difference between hype and sustainable growth in the AI boom.

Key risks and volatility factors retail investors should understand, and how to think about positioning in fast-moving sectors.

Which public companies are gaining exposure to these AI trends.

The Direxion funds that cover AI, Big Data and the Top 5 Tech Titans. How to use ETFs and other tools to navigate fast-moving opportunities in concentrated, momentum-driven markets. All Investors Welcome Whether you're actively trading these sectors or looking to better understand where capital is flowing next, this bootcamp will deliver timely insights and actionable perspectives. Don't miss your chance to level up your trading knowledge on Thursday, March 12.

