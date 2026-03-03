Huawei Showcases New Enterprise Optical Products at MWC 2026 to Accelerate Intelligent Transformation Across Industries

Huawei / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, held in Barcelona from March 2 to 5, Huawei showcased its latest advancements in optical technologies for enterprise customers under the theme "Optical-Intelligence Convergence, Powering AI for All Industries." Huawei engaged with customers, partners, standards organizations, and technology leaders to accelerate intelligent transformation across industries. As the intelligent era accelerates, AI and digital technologies are reshaping industries and ecosystems with unprecedented depth and breadth. For enterprise scenarios, Huawei unveiled cutting-edge solutions and products, including iFTTO, industry optical communication networks, next-generation FAN, and fiber sensing.

In the campus field, Huawei showcased the iFTTO solution, which is transforming campus networks from connectivity to multi-dimensional information convergence and Internet of Things (IoT). This solution goes beyond the traditional role of network connectivity, establishing a smart campus foundation that integrates sensing, computing, and control, and facilitating intelligent transformation of campuses. To date, Huawei's iFTTO solution has served more than 15,000 campuses, boosting productivity and efficiency across schools, hospitals, hotels, factories, and office campuses.



In the industry communication network field, Huawei showcased its industry optical communication network solution built on the next-generation intelligent OTN optical transmission platform. This solution addresses the digital and intelligent transformation requirements of sectors such as electric power, railways, government, and ISPs. With AI enablement, the solution delivers more powerful functions, supports smooth evolution from SDH to fgOTN and from gray light to C+L band, and achieves 99.999% reliability. Moreover, the computing experience has been enhanced to meet the industry's growing demand for computing power, while fault locating efficiency has been significantly improved with the support of the NOEMate intelligent O&M platform.



In the ISP field, Huawei presented its industry-leading end-to-end (E2E) optical transmission network solution for submarine and terrestrial cables, supporting the rapid growth of data center traffic. In home scenarios, Huawei released its Next Generation FAN solution, upgrading home networks from connectivity to experience. Powered by new Wi-Fi Mesh and FTTR technologies with AI-driven anti-interference, signals penetrate one more wall, boosting rates by 20% under interference conditions and ensuring seamless whole-home coverage. The solution enables high-bandwidth services such as cloud gaming and 8K UHD streaming, delivering unparalleled user experiences.

In the optical sensing field, Huawei demonstrated innovative solutions such as fiber sensing for conveyor idler health prediction and perimeter inspection, building a strong foundation for scalable AI. These technologies are widely used in many industry scenarios such as transportation, oil and gas, mining, logistics, manufacturing, and electric power, enabling intelligent inspection and driving greater efficiency. In addition, Huawei presented scenario-specific solutions that integrate optical technologies with industry scenarios in the exhibition areas for sectors such as electric power, ISP, education, healthcare, transportation, and government is committed to collaborating with industry partners to drive optical network innovation and accelerate AI adoption across homes and industries worldwide.



