403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Katjes International Acquires Stake In Global Luxury Brand Missoni
|
Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Corporate Action
Katjes International acquires stake in global luxury brand Missoni (news with additional features)
03.03.2026 / 18:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Katjes International acquires stake in global luxury brand Missoni
Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG
Tel.: +49 (0) 2822/601-700
Fax: +49 (0) 2822/601-125
E-Mail:...
Website:
ABOUT KATJES INTERNATIONAL
Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, together with its two legally independent sister companies, Katjes Fassin GmbH & Co. KG and Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, form the Katjes Group ("Katjes Group"). Katjes International acquires companies with strong and established consumer goods brands in Europe. For more information, visit
INFORMATION AND EXPLANATIONS OF THE ISSUER CONCERNING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
To the extent that this release contains forward-looking statements, these statements are based on plans, estimates and projections currently available to Katjes International. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Katjes International assumes no obligation to update or develop such statements in light of new information or future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A variety of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements Additional features:
File: Image PM_Missioni Langkleid 03.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG
|Dechant-Sprünken-Str. 53-57
|46446 Emmerich am Rhein
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2822 601 700
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2822 601 125
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|NO0012888769
|WKN:
|A30V78
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2284710
|
2284710 03.03.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment