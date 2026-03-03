Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Investment/Corporate Action

Katjes International acquires stake in global luxury brand Missoni (news with additional features)

03.03.2026 / 18:25 CET/CEST

Katjes International acquires stake in global luxury brand Missoni

Katjes International has signed an agreement to acquire approximately 27% of Missoni

Call option on the shares held by majority shareholder FSI who has a standard drag-along right Closing expected in the second quarter of 2026 Dusseldorf/Milan, 03 March 2026 – Katjes International, the brand holding of the Katjes Group, today signed an agreement, through its wholly owned subsidiary Katjes Quiet Luxury, to acquire approximately 27% of the shares in Missoni S.p.A. (“Missoni”). The remaining shares will going forward be held by the Italian growth equity firm FSI, which is currently a minority shareholder and, in the course of the transaction, will fully acquire the shares held by the Missoni family. Katjes International has additionally agreed market standard drag along by FSI and tag along rights followed by a call option on FSI's shares with the potential to become the majority shareholder. Following the majority acquisition of Bogner, Katjes Quiet Luxury continues its growth path and strengthens its portfolio with another iconic European consumer brand. The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected in the second quarter of 2026. Missoni is a globally renowned Italian luxury brand with a strong heritage and is regarded as an icon of high-quality fashion and homeware, distinguished by its characteristic zigzag design. The brand is firmly established in the international luxury segment for swimwear, ready-to-wear, and lifestyle products. “The combination of strong heritage, distinctive design, and international reputation make the company a true icon in the European luxury segment,” said Tobias Bachmüller, Managing Shareholder of Katjes International. The purchase price will be financed predominantly from own funds. In addition, the corporate bond (WKN: A30V78 / ISIN: NO0012888769) has been increased by a further €15 million to a total volume of €200 million. Katjes International expects revenues and earnings for the financial year 2025 to be significantly above the published guidance. The preparation and audit process of the 2025 consolidated financial statements is currently ongoing. CONTACT

ABOUT KATJES INTERNATIONAL

Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, together with its two legally independent sister companies, Katjes Fassin GmbH & Co. KG and Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, form the Katjes Group ("Katjes Group"). Katjes International acquires companies with strong and established consumer goods brands in Europe. For more information, visit

