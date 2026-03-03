RBI, Bank Of Japan Extend USD 75 Bn Bilateral Swap Arrangement
The agreement was signed between the Bank of Japan (BoJ), acting as agent for Japan's Ministry of Finance, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through the third Amendment and Restatement Agreement.
Two-Way Currency Swap
The BSA is a two-way currency swap arrangement that allows both countries to exchange their local currencies for the US dollar. The overall size of the facility remains unchanged at up to USD 75 billion.
Strengthening Financial Safety Nets
Officials said the arrangement is intended to strengthen and complement existing financial safety nets. Both sides noted that the renewal would further deepen bilateral financial cooperation and contribute to regional and global financial stability.
(KNN Bureau)
