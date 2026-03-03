Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RBI, Bank Of Japan Extend USD 75 Bn Bilateral Swap Arrangement

2026-03-03 02:11:34
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 3 (KNN) India and Japan have renewed their Bilateral Swap Arrangement (BSA), effective February 28, 2026, maintaining the facility at up to USD 75 billion.

The agreement was signed between the Bank of Japan (BoJ), acting as agent for Japan's Ministry of Finance, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through the third Amendment and Restatement Agreement.

Two-Way Currency Swap

The BSA is a two-way currency swap arrangement that allows both countries to exchange their local currencies for the US dollar. The overall size of the facility remains unchanged at up to USD 75 billion.

Strengthening Financial Safety Nets

Officials said the arrangement is intended to strengthen and complement existing financial safety nets. Both sides noted that the renewal would further deepen bilateral financial cooperation and contribute to regional and global financial stability.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN03032026000155011030ID1110813427



KNN India

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

