CARD Launches Viveq, A New Platform On Advancing Mental Wellness And Psychological Awareness

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India In an effort to advance credible conversations around mental health and counter misinformation on sensitive psychological issues, the Centre for Action Research and Development (CARD) launched ViveQ, a mental wellness podcast initiative aimed at connecting individuals directly with psychologists and psychiatrists through expert-led discussions and digital outreach.

Launch of ViveQ



The initiative was unveiled by distinguished leaders from the industry such as Dr. NS Kalsi, IAS (Retd.), Former Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab and Former Chairperson of NCVET; Mamta Yadav, Member, Haryana Public Service Commission and leading psychology experts including Ms. Nalini Deka, former Head of Psychology at IP College, Delhi, and Prof. N. K. Chadha, former Head of the Department of Psychology at Delhi University.



Dr. NS Kalsi, IAS (Retd.), Former Additional Chief Secretary of Punjab and Former Chairperson of NCVET said,“In today's rapidly evolving social landscape, emotional wellbeing and mental resilience have become central to individual and societal progress. Initiatives like ViveQ are significant as they create a credible platform for meaningful dialogue, expert insights, and shared experiences that can guide individuals towards more balanced and purposeful lives.”



While sharing her thoughts, Mamta Yadav, Member, Haryana Public Service Commission said,“Today, people, especially young individuals are facing a lot of pressure in both personal and professional life. In such times, it is important to have platforms where they can openly learn, reflect, and find the right guidance. ViveQ is a meaningful initiative that can help create awareness about mental wellbeing and emotional strength through honest conversations and expert insights. Such efforts can make a real difference in helping individuals lead more balanced and confident lives.”



ViveQ is digital-first initiative that will leverage the power of podcasts and social media to make expert guidance more accessible. The platform focuses on topics including ADHD, Alzheimer's disease, dyslexia, anxiety disorders, depression, PTSD, OCD and autism spectrum conditions, while also addressing emotional intelligence, cognitive fitness and everyday stress management.



Currently offered in English, Hindi and Punjabi, ViveQ plans to expand into additional regional languages as it scales. The initiative expects to reach approximately 7,000 to 10,000 individuals in its first year, targeting a broad demographic that includes anyone above the age of three who actively engage their cognitive abilities.



ViveQ has collaborated with over 25 academic institutions across India and has partnered with Laadli Foundation and DBG Technologies to strengthen outreach and digital engagement. Looking ahead, the platform also aims to contribute to the academic ecosystem by publishing research papers in the field of psychology and cognitive development.



Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Abhishek Garg, Member, CARD said,“There is a growing need to separate credible psychological knowledge from the noise that often circulates on social media. With ViveQ, we are building a responsible digital space where psychologists and psychiatrists can directly engage with people through conversations that are practical, research-informed and easy to understand. Our goal is not only to raise awareness but also to optimise brain function and cognitive wellbeing through consistent expert engagement. In the coming years, we also intend to contribute to research in this space and strengthen our academic collaborations across India.”



The name ViveQ draws inspiration from the concept of“Quantum”, reflecting the dynamic and evolving potential of the human mind. Through structured conversations, expert insights and future research initiatives, the platform seeks to create a credible ecosystem for mental health awareness and cognitive development in India.