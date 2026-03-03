Techmediabreaks Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) Prices $65M Public Offering To Advance Edge Data Center Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ: DUOT) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,666,666 shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $65 million, before underwriting discounts and expenses. The company granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,299,999 shares to cover over-allotments. The offering is expected to close on or about March 2, 2026, subject to customary conditions, with net proceeds earmarked to accelerate commercialization and expansion of its Edge Data Center business, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners, is serving as sole bookrunner.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers, and power consulting.

