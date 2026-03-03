Greenenergybreaks - Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) Issues Commentary On Energy Security Amid Middle East Escalation, Highlights Texatron(TM) Fusion Progress

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Renewal Fuels (OTC: RNWF) issued commentary on escalating military conflict between the United States and Iran, stating that potential disruption of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz underscores structural vulnerabilities in fossil fuel dependence and strengthens the strategic case for domestically sourced, non-intermittent clean energy such as fusion. The company highlighted ongoing development of its Texatron(TM) aneutronic fusion platform through Kepler Fusion Technologies, noting the recent closing of its transaction with Kepler, expansion of its patent portfolio to 20 filed applications with approximately 240 additional applications in development, near-term Form 10 filing readiness and strengthening of its leadership team. Management said geopolitical instability reinforces the long-term relevance of compact, modular fusion systems designed to provide continuous baseload power independent of hydrocarbon supply chains.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron(TM) aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler's technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

