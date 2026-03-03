Investornewsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (OTC: ECGI) Provides Update On Rezyfi Mortgage RWA Tokenization Pilot

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) shared a management update highlighting progress on its RezyFi mortgage real-world asset tokenization initiative, including a live pilot tied to mortgage loans originated by ResMac, a wholly owned RezyFi subsidiary. In a recent CEO interview, management outlined key pilot objectives centered on validating a repeatable workflow capable of supporting an initial pooled offering, with stable technical performance, accurate on-chain mortgage representation and reliable loan life-cycle tracking. The company detailed core platform“rails” under validation, including token creation, servicing payment mapping and investor reporting, while discussing a potential transaction-based fee model encompassing tokenization, origination, structuring, platform usage and life-cycle event fees. Management identified completion of pilot validation, pooled structure readiness and first pooled offering workflow capability as critical checkpoints aimed at reducing execution risk prior to broader rollout.

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI ) is a technology-driven investment and development company focused on building innovative, technology-enabled businesses with sustainable, long-term revenue models. The company's portfolio and strategic interests span high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, fashion technology, and experiential hospitality, industries with significant global demand and long-term growth potential.

ECGI's current investments and partnerships include Entrepreneur Ventures Fund I; TCA Venture Group; AuraChat, an AI conversational platform transforming business communication; Payday Fantasy, a next-generation fantasy sports marketplace; TrueToForm, an AI-powered 3D body-scanning software improving fit accuracy in e-commerce; Pacific Saddlery, a luxury equestrian apparel and equipment brand; and Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard and rental property in California's wine country.

Through active partnerships, strategic investments, and disciplined development, ECGI leverages emerging technologies to unlock new revenue opportunities and position its portfolio for accelerated growth and broader market visibility.

