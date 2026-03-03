Investornewsbreaks Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) Prices $14M Public Offering And Private Placement To Advance B-TRAN(R) Commercialization

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,458,736 shares of common stock, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, for gross proceeds of approximately $12.3 million, alongside a concurrent private placement of pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 631,332 shares for approximately $1.7 million in gross proceeds, bringing total expected gross proceeds to about $14.0 million before expenses. The financings are expected to close on Feb. 25, 2026, subject to customary conditions, and include participation from existing institutional shareholders and company insiders, including the CEO. Net proceeds will support commercialization of the company's B-TRAN(R) bidirectional semiconductor power switch, including customer design-ins, custom development programs and initial production ramp, as well as general corporate and working capital purposes. Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners, is serving as sole bookrunner.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is the developer and provider of its innovative and widely patented B-TRAN(R) bidirectional semiconductor power switch. B-TRAN(R) offers compelling advantages over conventional technologies and addresses the demanding standards of today's solid-state circuit protection and intelligent power delivery systems. It features very low conduction losses that deliver improved power efficiency, thereby reducing energy consumption and providing cost savings. The unique bidirectional capability of B-TRAN(R) simplifies the design, control and diagnostics of solid-state power solutions while enabling smaller, lower cost systems. B-TRAN(R) delivers compelling advantages for a broad spectrum of applications including solid-state circuit breakers, static transfer switches, battery disconnect units and EV contactors that are widely used in data centers, industrial power systems, energy grid and storage systems, and electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

