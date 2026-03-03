2026 Liquidity Singularity: Btduex Initiates $283M Global Contest, Anchor-Valuing BTXEX With A 300% Structural Premium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a global leader in intelligent finance, today officially announced the launch of its 2026 flagship strategic initiative: a global smart trading competition with a record-breaking. Simultaneously, the subscription plan for, the platform's native utility token, has been unveiled to the global market.









As a pioneer positioned as an AI-powered crypto platform, BTDUex is deploying a " Dual-Engine="" Strategy"-combining="" massive-scale="" competitive="" events="" with="" optimized="" tokenomics-to="" redefine="" the="" liquidity="" distribution="" paradigm="" of="" the="" global="" /> cryptocurrency exchange landscape.

1. The $283M Liquidity Magnet: A Global Institutional-Grade Event

This global competition has allocated an unprecedented 150,000 registration slots, open to professional traders and quantitative teams worldwide.



Participation Rewards: To lower entry barriers and achieve wide-scale token decentralization, BTDUex has implemented a universal incentive mechanism. This ensures that every participant captures early-stage dividends within the BTDUex AI-driven exchange ecosystem based on their activity levels.

Real-World Liquidity Stress Test: Beyond marketing, the contest serves as a high-intensity stress test for the platform's underlying matching architecture. BTDUex will utilize the high-fidelity behavioral data generated during the event to further refine and iterate its proprietary AI strategies.



2. BTXEX Token Issuance: Resonance of Short-term Premium and Long-term Value

The BTXEX subscription plan has already triggered significant market resonance. According to the project whitepaper, the value-capture model demonstrates high stability and explosive growth potential:



Short-term Valuation Surge (50% - 300% Premium Forecast): During the 50-day contest cycle, 150,000 active participants will face a rigid demand for BTXEX to optimize fee structures and unlock advanced AI Copy features. This creates a significant "Supply Squeeze." Market analysts project a structural premium ranging from 50% to 300% in the immediate post-launch phase. Long-term Value Anchor: BTXEX functions as the value-mapping layer for the entire BTDUex AI-driven exchange ecosystem. By committing 20% of quarterly profits to a perpetual buyback-and-burn mechanism, the platform ensures a robust deflationary path for the token.



3. A Vision for AI-Driven Intelligent Finance

This experiment marks a new evolutionary phase for the cryptocurrency exchange. By leveraging the $283 million stress test, the platform is transforming "trading behavior" into "systemic intelligence," constructing a self-reinforcing financial infrastructure fueled by data. In this closed loop, an AI-powered crypto platform is no longer just a tool; it is a dynamic engine that Compounds value through the recursive improvement of AI strategies.

"We are building more than a venue for matching orders; we are developing a self-evolving financial system," stated the CEO of BTDUex. "Through the systemic empowerment of BTXEX, we are democratizing institutional-grade quantitative capabilities for every user in our ecosystem."

