Nxgen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) Announces Launch Of $CAND Token On Raydium Launchpad, Expanding Digital Candy Ecosystem On Solana

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) (“NXGB” or the“Company”), a consumer-focused brand development and innovation company, today announced the official launch of its Candy Crew community token, $CAND, on the Raydium Launchpad, built on the Solana blockchain. Available now:

The $CAND token is designed as a value-driven digital asset powering NxGen's expanding Candy Crew ecosystem, integrating real-world confectionery initiatives with blockchain-based rewards, digital collectibles, and community engagement programs. Leveraging Solana's high-speed, low-cost infrastructure, NxGen aims to deliver scalable token utility and interactive brand experiences to a global audience.

Token Utility and Ecosystem Vision

The Company expects $CAND to serve as the foundational digital value token supporting:



Community reward programs and promotional campaigns



Tokenized product incentives and exclusive merchandise drops



Cross-brand collaborations and strategic digital partnerships

Future exchange pair expansions, including a planned BNB pairing

NxGen believes blockchain integration enhances brand loyalty, customer engagement, and transparent reward distribution while aligning with emerging Web3 commerce trends.

Strategic Collaboration and Community Airdrops

As part of the launch initiative, NxGen is collaborating with the team behind ACFT Token and its Autonomous City ecosystem. Holders of $ACFT are expected to receive promotional $CAND BNB airdrops and product-based incentives, reinforcing cross-community engagement and expanding visibility for both ecosystems. ACFT:

The $CAND launch represents Phase 1 of NxGen's broader digital value token strategy. The Company anticipates additional ecosystem announcements, collaborations, and consumer-facing activations in the coming months, including the widely anticipated movie production collabs featuring the Movie Night Candy Box a Candy Crew product launch that combines real world candy treats and digital collectibles to support new exciting film productions!

The launch of $CAND on Solana marks a significant milestone in our strategy to integrate consumer brands with blockchain-enabled engagement tools. By combining real-world product initiatives with scalable digital infrastructure, the company is positioning NxGen at the forefront of experiential commerce.

About NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB)

NxGen Brands, Inc. is a consumer brand development company focused on innovation across lifestyle, confectionery, and digital engagement markets. The Company is committed to leveraging emerging technologies, including blockchain integration, to enhance customer interaction, build brand communities, and drive long-term shareholder value.

For additional information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected utility of the $CAND token, planned collaborations, exchange pair expansions, and ecosystem growth. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. NxGen Brands, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact:

NxGen Brands, Inc.

