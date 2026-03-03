Sri Lanka Offers Free 14-Day Visa Extension Amid Middle East Flight Cancellations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Department of Immigration & Emigration has announced a temporary measure to assist passengers affected by the cancellation of Middle East–bound flights effective from February 28, 2026.

The Department further announced that authorities have decided to grant a free 14-day visa extension to eligible passengers, allowing them to remain in the country legally while alternative travel arrangements are made.

The extension will be granted for 14 days from the date of expiry of the current visa and will be issued on a case-by-case basis, subject to verification of the relevant circumstances.

Affected passengers are required to provide proof of their inability to depart, such as boarding passes, flight cancellation notices, or confirmations from airlines.

According to the notice, the visa extension can be obtained from the airport immigration office at the time of departure.