Syria Recommissions Aleppo Airport, Northern Corridors, Maintains Air Traffic Closure In The South
Damascus: The Syrian Civil Aviation and Air Transport Authority announced Tuesday that it had recommissioned Aleppo International Airport and reopened the air corridors in the northern sector of the airspace toward Turkiye, effective from Tuesday night.
However, the authority emphasised that air traffic will remain closed in the southern part of the country, including Damascus International Airport, until further notice.
In a statement, the Authority clarified that the move is triggered by the ongoing combat operations between Iran and the Israeli occupation, along with the penetration of Israeli missiles and combat jets, with some of them passing through Syrian airspace.
The statement further pointed out that the decision had been seconded following an overall technical and security assessment to strike a balance between safety requirements and ensuring the minimum threshold of the continuity of the air link.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment