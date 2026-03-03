Strong Wind, High Sea, Thundery Rain Tonight: Department Of Meteorology

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6am on Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered rain, possibly thundery at times, and relatively cold, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain and strong winds over most areas.

Offshore conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain, possibly thundery at times, the report added, warning of strong winds, high seas and thundery rain at times.



The weather radar map published on the X platform by the Department of Meteorology.

Inshore winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 10 to 20 knots, gusting to 28 knots at times, while offshore winds will be northwesterly at 12 to 22 knots, gusting to 30 knots at times.

The sea state inshore will range between 2 and 5 feet, while offshore it will be between 3 and 7 feet, rising to 10 feet at times.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4 to 9/3 kilometers or less during thundery rain.

The Ministry of Municipality, in a post published on the X platform, issued tips and safety guidelines during rainfall, urging the public to take necessary precautions.

The advisory stressed the importance of giving way to emergency teams, staying away from exposed drainage openings, keeping roofs and water drainage openings clean, avoiding driving or walking in flooded areas, and staying away from electrical sources in gardens and streets.