Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Celebrates 20 Years Of Team Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery proudly celebrates a milestone that reflects the heart and strength of its practice: more than 20 years of dedicated service from longtime team members Carla Pisani, Candy Cane, and Pam McDulin. This marks over two decades of their unwavering commitment to compassionate patient care, loyalty to the practice, and alignment with the vision set forth by Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Fredric M. Barr, M.D., F.A.C.S.

For more than 33 years, Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery has built a reputation for five-star service with a human touch-where patients feel seen, understood, and valued. The practice's longevity and trusted reputation are due in no small part to Dr. Barr's belief that exceptional results begin with an exceptional team. Under his leadership, the staff operates with the warmth of a close-knit family and the precision of a top-tier medical practice.

This anniversary honors three women who have become the backbone of that culture.

A Legacy of Care: Carla, Candy, & Pam's 20+ Years of Service

Carla Pisani, the practice's dedicated Patient Counselor, has spent over two decades guiding patients through some of the most personal and meaningful decisions of their lives. Her unique ability to listen attentively, understand patient concerns, and provide honest, compassionate explanations has made her an indispensable part of the patient journey.

“What I treasure most about my time here is the trust our patients place in us. My role is to truly listen, to understand their hopes, fears, and goals, and help them feel empowered every step of the way. After 20 years, the relationships we build still mean everything to me,” said Carla.

Candy Cane, the practice's Aesthetic Nurse Injector & Skin Rejuvenation Specialist, has served side-by-side with Carla throughout those 20 years. Known for her calm leadership, deep knowledge of practice operations, and genuine warmth, Candy ensures that every patient feels supported and every detail is handled with care.

“We really are like a family, both as a team and with our patients. Many of them return year after year, and they instantly feel the stability and sincerity behind our practice. Working with Dr. Barr and our team for more than two decades has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” Candy shared.

Pam McDulin, Front Desk Administrator, has been the welcoming face and organizational cornerstone of Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery for the past 20 years. Often the first point of contact for patients, Pam is known for her warm demeanor, exceptional attention to detail, and commitment to making sure every visit runs smoothly from start to finish. Her expertise in scheduling, communication, and office management plays a vital role in maintaining a seamless and professional patient experience.

“From the moment a patient walks through our doors, I want them to feel comfortable, respected, and cared for,” said Pam.“Being part of this practice for 20 years has been incredibly rewarding, and I'm proud to work alongside a team that truly prioritizes patient care and integrity.”

The Heart of a Stable, Trusted Team

In an industry often marked by turnover, Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery stands out for its rare continuity. Many members of the team have remained for over 20 years-a testament to Dr. Barr's leadership style and unwavering principles.

“Keeping a strong, united team isn't just important-it's essential. Our patients deserve honesty, safety, and genuine care from people who know them. I am incredibly proud that Carla, Candy, and Pam have chosen to build their careers here. Their dedication, compassion, and integrity are at the core of who we are as a practice,” said Dr. Barr.

Dr. Barr, known nationally as“the Physician that Physicians consult,” has long emphasized that surgical excellence must be paired with emotional intelligence, continuity of care, and compassion. His philosophy-rooted in listening, understanding, and natural-looking results-has fostered a culture where staff feel valued, patients feel safe, and the practice feels like home.

A Culture Rooted in Stability, Compassion, & Excellence

Carla, Candy, & Pam's 20+ years of service symbolize more than loyalty. They reflect the essence of Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery's brand: a place where patients feel supported, where honesty is prioritized, and where the team functions with deep respect for one another.

As the practice looks ahead, it remains committed to upholding the values that have guided it for more than three decades: exceptional patient care, uncompromising safety, and a steadfast dedication to enhancing natural beauty through the principles of addition, subtraction, or a thoughtful combination of both.

To explore services or schedule a personalized consultation with our patient counselor, please visit or call (561) 833-4122.