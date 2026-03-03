8,400 Families Displaced In Pakistani Military Attacks On Afghanistan: Fitrat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says at least 110 civilians have been martyred, 123 others wounded and 8,400 families displaced in Pakistani military attacks on Afghanistan.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for IEA, told a press conference in Kabul today (Tuesday) that 110 civilians, including 65 women and children, were martyred and 123 others injured in the attacks.

He said that the strikes had caused extensive financial losses to ordinary citizens.

According to Fitrat, 37 houses were completely destroyed, 316 partially damaged, 12 shops and 19 mosques were either fully or partially destroyed, one health centre and one religious seminary were also damaged.

Fitrat added 8,400 families had been displaced as a result of the shelling and airstrikes.

He said:“IEA strongly condemns these aggressions and the deliberate targeting of civilians, calling them crimes. We urge international human rights organisations, the United Nations and other relevant agencies to denounce these attacks, stand with the oppressed Afghan people and stop the reckless and aggressive actions of Pakistani forces.”

He stressed that Afghan defence and security forces have the legitimate right to protect the country and its people and will continue to exercise this right against Pakistan until the aggression ceases.

The Pakistani military violated Afghanistan's airspace on February 21, launching airstrikes on residential areas in eastern Nangarhar and southeastern Paktika provinces. The strikes are ongoing.

Afghan forces also launched retaliatory attacks on Pakistani military installations on February 26. Officials say heavy casualties have been inflicted on the Pakistani side in these retaliatory attacks.

