Alayacare Empowers Home Care Agencies To Reclaim 80% Of Time And Costs With New AI Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading provider of cloud-based home and community care solutions, has announced a major platform update featuring AI-powered autonomous agents, extensive mobile experience enhancements and improved operational workflows. The new updates represent a significant leap forward in operational efficiency for home care providers, with capabilities that promise to improve client care, while reducing manual workload by up to 80% and dramatically improving the caregiver experience.

AlayaCare's newest innovation centers on the full availability of three autonomous agentic workflows designed to eliminate time-consuming manual processes:

Visit Verification Agent automatically identifies and resolves failed visits without back-office escalation, using agentic AI to detect verification failures, request missing details through natural-language responses, and resolve visits end-to-end with minimal human oversight.

Recommended Care Plan Agent transforms assessment data into draft care plans in seconds, helping clinicians save up to 50% of documentation time. The agent ensures all recommendations align with agency protocols and existing care libraries, allowing clinicians to focus on direct client care.

Vacant Visit Scheduling Agent operates 24/7 to automate the entire process of filling vacant visits, saving up to 80% of manual costs. The agent receives caregiver call-offs through AI call operators, autonomously identifies and matches best-fit caregivers to vacant visits, and automatically sends visit offers through multiple channels.

“These agents are built on the AlayaFlow AI platform and represent a fundamental shift in how home-based care operations can function,” said Andrew McDonald, Chief Product & Technology Officer at AlayaCare.“We're deploying intelligent agents that can independently handle complex workflows from start to finish. Back-office teams can focus on exception management rather than routine tasks, while our AI handles the heavy lifting around the clock. With AlayaFlow we are now set to deliver even more agents across the operational workflow and will deliver on the needs of home care."

Caregiver turnover remains a persistent challenge across the industry. Recognizing that satisfied caregivers deliver better care and are more likely to stay, AlayaCare has built a suite of features designed specifically with their needs in mind:

AI Form Assistant enables voice-driven form completion, expediting documentation ​compared to traditional typing methods. The fully embedded EHR solution transforms ​spoken information into structured clinical forms with accuracy.

Enhanced progress notes now feature automatic draft saving, full-screen rich text editing, ​and smarter organization with the newest notes surfaced to the top, reducing caregiver ​burden and improving documentation quality.

Additional mobile improvements include a redesigned tasks interface with subtasks, comments, and detailed status tags; an improved calendar view with day, week, and month toggles; and a mobile offline mode that ensures continuous operation in areas with poor connectivity.

The platform update also delivers significant improvements for administrative teams:

AI smart summary provides instant intelligent summaries of text-heavy documentation, reducing information gathering time by up to 50%. The feature currently supports progress notes and client information, with form and employee summaries coming soon.

Collections module enhancements now integrate invoices directly with tasks, creating a unified end-to-end process that connects day-to-day work with collections reporting and accounts receivable - maintaining an audit-ready trail throughout.

Intake wizard expedites client transfers with a consolidated intake experience that maps digital referral sources securely, allows direct progression to scheduling, and saves progress throughout to prevent data loss.

"At AlayaCare, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in home-based care technology," said Adrian Schauer, CEO of AlayaCare. "We're not just building software, we're building solutions that transform how agencies operate, how caregivers work, and ultimately, how clients receive care. From autonomous AI agents to mobile-first experiences, every innovation we're introducing is designed to make home care more efficient, scalable, and human-centered."

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home-based and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit AlayaCare.

Media contact:

Monica Szalajko

...

647-293-5213

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at