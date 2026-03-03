Enrollment Opens For K12-Powered Virtual Public Schools Serving Students Across California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) California Families Can Enroll in Online Public School Led by State-Certified Teachers

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrollment is now open for the 2026–2027 school year at the following K12-powered tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across California:



California Virtual Academies (CAVA), serving grades TK–12

iQ Academy Los Angeles (IQLA), serving grades TK–12 Insight Schools of California (ISCA), specializing in supporting students who are credit deficient, serving grades 9–12

Each school is a full-time online public school taught by state-certified teachers and aligned to California academic standards. The schools are powered by K12, a national leader in online public education and provide:



State-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Personalized progression and academic support aligned to student needs

Career and college preparation opportunities (where available), including CTE pathways

Advanced coursework options (where available), including honors, AP®, and dual enrollment

NCAA-approved courses for student-athletes (CAVA)

Student engagement opportunities, including clubs, activities, and events that support connection statewide English language learner supports and multilingual resources (where available)

How to Enroll

Families can apply now at:

CAVA –

IQLA –

ISCA –

Call: 866.968.7512

Enrollment is open to students statewide.

Frequently Asked Questions About Online Public School



Is online public school free in California? Yes. California Virtual Academies, iQ Academy Los Angeles, and Insight Schools of California are tuition-free virtual public schools serving students across California.



How does online public school work? Students attend a full-time virtual public school taught by state-certified teachers. Students follow a structured academic schedule that includes live instruction, independent coursework, and regular teacher support.



Are online public schools accredited? CAVA, IQLA, and ISCA are public schools authorized in California. Students complete state-aligned coursework and earn a diploma recognized by the state of California.



Do parents have to teach their child in online school? Instruction is provided by state-certified teachers. A parent or guardian supports daily learning at home, while teachers deliver lessons, assign work, and assess progress.



How do students socialize in online school? Students can participate in clubs, group projects, school activities, and events throughout the year.



When does enrollment open for online public school in California? Enrollment for the 2026–2027 school year at California Virtual Academies, iQ Academy Los Angeles, and Insight Schools of California is now open. Families can apply at each school's website listed above.

About California Virtual Academies

California Virtual Academies (CAVA) is a network of full-time, tuition-free online public charter schools serving transitional kindergarten through 12th-grade students across California. Established in partnership with Stride, Inc., CAVA provides an engaging online curriculum taught by state-certified teachers, and offers individualized learning plans and support. With a focus on academic excellence and student success, CAVA prepares students for college, careers, and life beyond graduation. Learn more at k12.

About iQ Academy Los Angeles

iQ Academy of California (IQLA) delivers a full-time, tuition-free online education to K–12th grade students across the state. With a curriculum designed to foster creativity, critical thinking, and college and career readiness, iQ Academy empowers students to achieve their academic goals through a supportive learning experience taught by state-certified teachers. Learn more at.

About Insight Schools of California

Insight Schools of California (ISCA) offers an alternative path to success for students who benefit from a personalized approach to education. This tuition-free online public school serves 9th–12th grade students across California and supports on-time graduation through teacher-led instruction, academic guidance, and individualized learning supports. Learn more at.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring, and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.

