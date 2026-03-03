403
America's First AAPI History Museum Celebrates One Year Of Impact, Announces First Anniversary Celebration At Brown
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The AAPI History Museum, the nation's first museum dedicated to Asian American and Pacific Islander history, will host its First Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 5:00–9:00 p.m. at the Brown Faculty Club. The event commemorates a landmark first year of operations and honors the scholars, community leaders, and youth whose support has been foundational to the museum's growth and public impact.
Since opening its doors in March 2025, following the successful launch of a statewide mobile museum in 2024, the AAPI History Museum has rapidly established itself as a cultural and educational anchor in Rhode Island. In its first year, the museum has welcomed thousands of visitors, including school groups from urban and suburban districts, and hosted visits from civic leaders, including U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, and State Senators Tiara Mack, Victoria Gu, and Linda Ujifusa. Partnerships with community organizations such as the Alliance of RI Southeast Asians (ARISE) and academic collaborations with institutions including Brown University have further strengthened the museum's role as a space for intergenerational learning, storytelling, and civic education.
“This anniversary is a moment to celebrate the incredible community that has embraced this museum and to recognize that our history is America's history,” said Jeannie Salomon, Founder and Executive Director of the AAPI History Museum.“In just one year, we have created a space where the rich, diverse, and often untold stories of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are not only preserved, but are actively shaping how we understand our nation. This event celebrates that achievement and fuels the work ahead.”
The evening's program will center on the theme of Asian American leadership and the pivotal role of women in shaping AAPI history. Brown University President Christina H. Paxson will deliver opening remarks. The program will also feature a keynote and fireside discussions on justice and civic power with speakers including Bethany Li, Executive Director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF), and Raj Vaswani, an attorney and community facilitator, and a second discussion on care, resilience, and healing by Dr. Michi Fu and Dr. Donna Demanarig, both psychologists who have made transformative contributions to their fields.
In just its first year, the AAPI History Museum has made a significant impact on the national conversation surrounding Asian American history. A leading scholar in the field powerfully articulates this achievement.“For far too long, AAPI voices were relegated to the margins of history. In just its first year, the AAPI History Museum makes clear that Asian American and Pacific Islander experiences are integral to U.S. national and global histories, and that they must be presented to the broader public with humanity, dignity, and care,” says Catherine Ceniza Choy, Professor of Ethnic Studies, University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Choy's words emphasize the museum's critical role in ensuring that these narratives are not only preserved but also shared with the respect and prominence they have long been denied.
The celebration will honor individuals and groups who helped shape the museum's founding and first year. Honorees include foundational scholars Dr. Jason Oliver Chang and Dr. Diego Javier Luis; legal trailblazer Dr. Chang C. Chen (邱彰), who donated her multi-decade collection on Chinese American women's legal history, and youth leaders from Classical High School, who independently raised funds to support the museum's operations during the funding gap period in the summer of 2025.
Looking ahead, the museum will expand its public offerings with the launch of“Chinese American Women's Legal History” in mid-April. Following that, a new exhibit on the multiracial AAPI experience,“Mixed Heritage, One Providence,” will open with a launch event on Friday, June 12, 2026. This date was chosen to align with the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Loving v. Virginia decision, a landmark ruling that affirmed interracial marriage. The launch event, funded by the Providence Tourism Council, will feature outdoor entertainment, refreshments, and free admission to the exhibit from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Funds raised through the anniversary celebration will support these initiatives and help ensure the museum remains a public resource for generations to come.
Event Details
. What: AAPI History Museum First Anniversary Celebration and Fundraiser
. When: Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 5:00–9:00 p.m.
. Where: Brown Faculty Club | 1 Bannister Street, Providence, RI 02912
. Tickets/Support: /first-anniversarycelebration-fundraiser/
About the AAPI History Museum
The AAPI History Museum is the first museum in the United States dedicated to the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The AAPI History Museum exists to preserve and share AAPI histories through community-centered storytelling, ensuring these stories are seen, understood, and carried forward. Located in Providence, Rhode Island, the museum preserves and shares the diverse stories of AAPI communities and advances a more inclusive understanding of American history.
About the AAPI History Museum
