KAMASI WASHINGTON TO HEADLINE INAUGURAL SANTA MONICA INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL, CURATED BY ARTISTIC DIR STANLEY CLARKE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SM Festivals, and the City of Santa Monica announce more details for the Santa Monica International Jazz Festival debuting May 1 - 9, 2026. After double 2026 Grammy wins, Kamasi Washington will headline this new destination event at Tongva Park on May 9th, the first full-scale concert held at Santa Monica's premier green space.

Kamasi Washington says:

“Los Angeles! I'm excited to join one of my musical heroes and incredible artist Stanley Clarke for his inaugural Santa Monica International Jazz Festival this May. Come hear incredible music at the beautiful festival site in Tongva Park!”

Also appearing at the festival's May 9th finale is artistic director and BroadStage Artist in Residence Stanley Clarke, who will lead Stanley Clarke and Friends. This all-star group now features iconic drummer, composer and co-founder of The Police, Stewart Copeland, who will perform with Clarke for the first time in several years. This one-time only set will pay tribute to Miles Davis and John Coltrane, since 2026 marks the centennial of their births, and will also include unique versions of classic Police songs.

Stanley Clarke says:

"I've performed at the finest jazz festivals around the world, and I can't think of a locale to stage an annual international jazz festival comparable to Santa Monica, California, with all of the wonderful assets it has to offer as a coastal destination. I'm excited about the extraordinary lineup of major global jazz artists we have set to perform as well as some new young jazz musicians.”

Stewart Copeland says:

“Stanley Clarke and I first trod the boards together in 1981 and have lit each other up at every opportunity since then. My daddy guided and raised me to be a jazz musician – all in preparation to play with such a giant."

LA's KNOWER will play a full band live set at the May 9th finale as well, while the Miles Electric Band (M.E.B.), fronted by Davis' nephew Vince Wilburn, Jr, will take the Tonga Park stage to pay tribute to Davis' towering legacy.

Acclaimed saxophonists Lakecia Benjamin and Isaiah Collier are also part of the wider festival lineup and will celebrate John Coltrane's centennial at BroadStage on May 8th. Hiromi's Sonicwonder, led by world-renowned pianist Hiromi Uehara, will perform in a pre-festival May 1st show just a few miles away at the Orpheum Theatre. The festival proper will kick off at Third Street Promenade on May 3rd with a free-to-the public, all-day event featuring high-quality young L.A.-based musicians and budding students on the cusp of professional careers.

Rob Bailis, Executive and Artistic Director, BroadStage says:

“This has been the opportunity of a lifetime working alongside BroadStage Artist in Residence Stanley Clarke over the last three years developing this incredible new festival from the ground up. It not only celebrates Stanley's signature artistic vision, blending generations and styles in a totally inspired, future-facing fashion, it also lifts up the world-class appeal of Santa Monica, the ideal setting for our destination festival."

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster. VIP packages, including prime seating, artist meet and greets, priority entry, and other premium experiences, also available.

A current festival calendar is below, with additional artists and special events still to come.

Hiromi's Sonicwonder, The Orpheum Theatre, Friday - May 1

Sunday on the Promenade, Third Street Promenade, Sunday - May 3**

-Elijah Fox

-Genevieve Artadi

-Duffy x Uhlmann

- Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) & Greg Uhlmann

-Instant Alter

-Billy Mohler

– Quartet with Jonathan Pinson on drums

-Varad Sahasrabudhe

-Aidan Farrell

-Samohi Jazz Combo



John Coltrane Tribute, BroadStage, Friday - May 8

-LAKECIA BENJAMIN

-ISAIAH COLLIER

-TENOR MADNESS



A Day in the Park, Tongva Park, Saturday - May 9

-KAMASI WASHINGTON

-STANLEY CLARKE & FRIENDS, including:

- Stewart Copeland, Kiefer & Keyon Harrold

-MILES ELECTRIC BAND

-KNOWER - Full band music show

Get Tickets at Ticketmaster

Go to SMJazzfest for Complete Festival Information

** Free event

Festival Sponsors Include:

City of Santa Monica, Telacu Industries

Concord Records, Fairmont Hotel, Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, Downtown Santa Monica

Chez Jay

Presenting Media Sponsor KJazz 88.1 FM

PR materials available here.

ABOUT BROADSTAGE

BroadStage is a contemporary performing arts presenter in Santa Monica that energizes audiences through bold and outstanding performances, personal connection, immersive experiences, and interactive educational programs. Under the leadership of Artistic and Executive Director Rob Bailis, BroadStage is broadening its impact through a new artistic vision and expanded venue footprint, celebrating our shared humanity and expanding the role the arts play in the vitality of our diverse community. Founded in 2008 as a proud partner of Santa Monica College, BroadStage's primary venue is the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center. To learn more about BroadStage visit .

ABOUT SM FESTIVALS

SM Festivals, LLC is a concert production company led by legendary bassist Stanley Clarke and veteran concert producer Martin Fleischmann. Their combined experience and vision will enable the creation and long-range evolution of the Santa Monica International Jazz Festival as a world class event to rival the great jazz festivals of Europe and the U.S. Clarke, who is the Festival's Artistic Director, has been recognized and rewarded in every way imaginable during his over 50-year career as a bass virtuoso including four Grammy Awards, as an NEA Jazz Master honoree, and as Rolling Stone's very first Jazzman of the Year. Fleischmann's many achievements include producing countless concerts and festivals at the Hollywood Bowl, the Santa Monica Pier, and many other locations throughout Southern California.