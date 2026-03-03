403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
When Drones Strike During Your Webinar: How The Iran Conflict Is Hitting The Dubai Real Estate Market
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Last Saturday, February 28, DubaiView – the Dubai division of German real estate brokerage HausHirsch – had scheduled an investor webinar for the Danish market. Around 100 participants had registered. At 11 a.m. Central European Time, Mario Costa, CEO and Founder of DubaiView, went live from the company's office in Downtown Dubai. By that point, the first Iranian missiles had already struck Abu Dhabi.
Eight participants showed up.
Hours later, a drone hit near the office from which Costa had hosted the webinar. In voice messages received by the German headquarters from their brokers on the ground in Dubai, air raid sirens could be heard in the background.
"It's surreal," says Viktor Fink, Co-Founder and CMO of DubaiView & HausHirsch. "In the morning, you're preparing a webinar about rental yields in the Marina. In the afternoon, you're listening to sirens in voice messages from your colleagues. These are moments where you pause – and then keep going, because that's exactly what the people on the ground are doing too."
Short-Term Shock, Long-Term Confidence
The impact on day-to-day business is tangible. Demand for information has surged since the weekend, while concrete purchase decisions have been put on hold. "Postponed, not cancelled – that's how I would describe the mood," says Fink. "Most of our clients aren't saying: I'm out. They're saying: I need to understand what's happening."
According to current reports, damage to residential properties in Dubai has been limited, with strikes primarily affecting public infrastructure and isolated tourist landmarks. The market's fundamentals – a tax-free environment, a growing population, and a diversified economy – remain intact.
What Previous Crises Tell Us
A look at the history of Dubai's real estate market reveals a pattern. The city has been written off multiple times over the past two decades – after the 2009 financial crisis, when property prices dropped by nearly 50 percent, during the 2017 diplomatic crisis with Qatar, and most recently during the 2020 pandemic, when expats left the country in droves. Each time, the recovery was faster and stronger than most observers had predicted. The reason is straightforward: Dubai doesn't respond to crises by waiting – it responds with investment in infrastructure, regulation, and new incentives for international buyers. The question is not whether the market recovers, but how quickly – and who will be positioned when it does.
"Nobody can predict how the geopolitical situation will develop over the coming weeks," says Fink. "But anyone who knows the Dubai market knows this: the city has an almost defiant ability to reinvent itself after setbacks. Those who panic and walk away now may regret it twelve months from now."
HausHirsch has paused all advertising for DubaiView in response to the situation and is proactively reaching out to existing clients on a personal basis. "This is not the time for marketing," says Fink. "This is the time for honesty."
About HausHirsch
HausHirsch is one of Germany's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, with 138 employees and 42 offices across the country. Founded in 2022 and built entirely without external funding, the company is part of the OM24 Group. Through its Dubai division DubaiView (dubaiview), HausHirsch brokers exclusive properties in Dubai's premium locations in partnership with leading developers including EMAAR, DAMAC, and SOBHA Realty.
Press Contact:
Viktor Fink | Co-Founder & CMO
HausHirsch GmbH
Düsseldorf, Germany
Email:...
Web: haushirsch | dubaiview
Eight participants showed up.
Hours later, a drone hit near the office from which Costa had hosted the webinar. In voice messages received by the German headquarters from their brokers on the ground in Dubai, air raid sirens could be heard in the background.
"It's surreal," says Viktor Fink, Co-Founder and CMO of DubaiView & HausHirsch. "In the morning, you're preparing a webinar about rental yields in the Marina. In the afternoon, you're listening to sirens in voice messages from your colleagues. These are moments where you pause – and then keep going, because that's exactly what the people on the ground are doing too."
Short-Term Shock, Long-Term Confidence
The impact on day-to-day business is tangible. Demand for information has surged since the weekend, while concrete purchase decisions have been put on hold. "Postponed, not cancelled – that's how I would describe the mood," says Fink. "Most of our clients aren't saying: I'm out. They're saying: I need to understand what's happening."
According to current reports, damage to residential properties in Dubai has been limited, with strikes primarily affecting public infrastructure and isolated tourist landmarks. The market's fundamentals – a tax-free environment, a growing population, and a diversified economy – remain intact.
What Previous Crises Tell Us
A look at the history of Dubai's real estate market reveals a pattern. The city has been written off multiple times over the past two decades – after the 2009 financial crisis, when property prices dropped by nearly 50 percent, during the 2017 diplomatic crisis with Qatar, and most recently during the 2020 pandemic, when expats left the country in droves. Each time, the recovery was faster and stronger than most observers had predicted. The reason is straightforward: Dubai doesn't respond to crises by waiting – it responds with investment in infrastructure, regulation, and new incentives for international buyers. The question is not whether the market recovers, but how quickly – and who will be positioned when it does.
"Nobody can predict how the geopolitical situation will develop over the coming weeks," says Fink. "But anyone who knows the Dubai market knows this: the city has an almost defiant ability to reinvent itself after setbacks. Those who panic and walk away now may regret it twelve months from now."
HausHirsch has paused all advertising for DubaiView in response to the situation and is proactively reaching out to existing clients on a personal basis. "This is not the time for marketing," says Fink. "This is the time for honesty."
About HausHirsch
HausHirsch is one of Germany's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, with 138 employees and 42 offices across the country. Founded in 2022 and built entirely without external funding, the company is part of the OM24 Group. Through its Dubai division DubaiView (dubaiview), HausHirsch brokers exclusive properties in Dubai's premium locations in partnership with leading developers including EMAAR, DAMAC, and SOBHA Realty.
Press Contact:
Viktor Fink | Co-Founder & CMO
HausHirsch GmbH
Düsseldorf, Germany
Email:...
Web: haushirsch | dubaiview
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment