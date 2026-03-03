San José Selects Ladris Core Platform For Nearly $4M, Seven-Year Agreement Ladris Launches Impact Module

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSÉ, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ladris Technologies today announced that the City of San José has signed a $3.8 million, seven-year contract to deploy the Ladris Core platform for emergency management and disaster preparedness operations as the result of a competitive bid process. The agreement also marks the launch of Ladris Impact, which extends multi-domain data streams from 911 and dispatch centers into operational situational intelligence. This initiative also demonstrates San José's commitment to maintaining the safety and wellbeing of its residents through advanced emergency preparedness.

This partnership will leverage Ladris as the City's primary platform for evacuation modeling, flood forecasting, disaster simulation, and advanced real-time predictive analytics across critical risk scenarios. The launch comes alongside San José's hosting responsibilities for the FIFA World Cup and LA28 Summer Olympics soccer matches, where advanced evacuation and response capabilities will be critical.

San José's usage of Ladris Core extends beyond natural disasters into domains where emergency planning intersects with complex urban challenges and vulnerable populations. Core integrates disparate data sources-geospatial infrastructure, demographic patterns, real-time sensor feeds, and operational intelligence-to generate predictive analytics and simulations that support resource allocation, inter-agency coordination, and proactive response strategies. Core utilizes additional city-specific information provided by San José, including dispatch calls for fire and law enforcement, medical services, and illegal discharge reports.

"Managing public safety and planning for evacuations in a dense urban area can become quite a challenge," said Ray Riordan, Director of San José's Office of Emergency Management. "There's so much information you have to try and gather before you make assessments and take action. The insights provided by Ladris have improved our emergency response strategies, allowing us to allocate resources more efficiently and improve outcomes for our residents."

During evaluation, San José emergency planners used Ladris to forecast flood scenarios along the city's creek beds, where many homeless encampments are located. The system synthesized real-time data on population displacement patterns, infrastructure vulnerabilities, and resource distribution to detail the return on investment for programs the city has in place to ensure the safety of homeless residents. This capability allows the city to visualize and compare the impact of response strategies, shaping effective multi-department response efforts for vulnerable populations in the future.

"In a disaster scenario, one of your most important resources is time," said Leo Zlimen, CEO of Ladris Technologies. "Time to make the right decisions, time to physically go and evacuate people. And even before the disaster, time to educate people about the urgency of the situation. This urgency is even greater for vulnerable populations like San José's homeless community, who may require more resources and broader coordination efforts to reach safety. Consistent support for these vulnerable populations involves multiple aspects of city management before, during, and after emergencies; Ladris Impact addresses this complexity."

Impact is available as part of the Ladris Core platform and joins Fire, Evac, Flood, FuelsRx, Forward Ops, and Sentry as part of Ladris' integrated disaster risk management ecosystem. Ladris currently serves nearly 100 emergency response agencies across eight states.

About Ladris

Ladris' mission is to create a future in which every person on Earth is much less likely to die in a disaster or lose their homes, livelihoods, and natural resources to a disaster. Ladris has brought together leading operators, scientists, first responders, emergency managers, and government technology veterans to solve this problem for good. United by purpose, our ambition is to become the first and last solution that communities need to largely eliminate the risk of disasters by making better decisions in advance and in the moment. Learn more at.