Milwaukee's Samad's House Hosts Black Balloon Day 2026
WHO:
.Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
.County Executive David Crowley (via recorded message)
.Milwaukee Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis
.Tahira Malik, Founder of Samad's House
.Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron D. Lipski, a champion of harm-reduction approaches
.MKE Civic, Community & Faith Leaders
WHEN:
Friday, March 6, 2026
. 10:00–10:15 - Mayor Johnson, welcome & introductions
. 10:15–11:00 - Program overview and goals
. 11:00–11:40 - Framework review and collaborative feedback
. 11:40–12:00 - Next steps and ways to get involved
WHERE:
No Studios
1037 McKinley Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53205
Media Contact:
Michael K. Fris
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment