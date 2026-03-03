Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Milwaukee's Samad's House Hosts Black Balloon Day 2026


2026-03-03 01:01:12
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On Friday, March 6, from 10:00 AM to Noon, Samad's House will host Black Balloon Day at No Studios, located at 1037 W. McKinney Ave, Milwaukee, WI. This annual event, held in memory of lives lost to drug overdose, will also mark the official launch of the Midwest Regional Black and Brown Harm Reduction Alliance, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing the overdose crisis in Black and Brown communities across the Midwest. Black Balloon Day, a nationally recognized event established in 2016, is a powerful platform for raising awareness about substance disorders, advocating for equitable treatment options, and combating the stigma surrounding drug use. This year's event brings together community members, elected officials, service providers, and civic leaders to remember those lost, share harm reduction strategies, and build a collaborative framework to prevent future tragedies. The launch of the Midwest Regional Black and Brown Harm Reduction Alliance represents a transformative step in addressing the overdose crisis through a culturally responsive, community-driven approach. The alliance will unite organizations, advocates, and community members across the Midwest to share resources, elevate lived experiences, and advance racial equity in harm reduction.

WHO:
.Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson
.County Executive David Crowley (via recorded message)
.Milwaukee Health Commissioner Mike Totoraitis
.Tahira Malik, Founder of Samad's House
.Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron D. Lipski, a champion of harm-reduction approaches
.MKE Civic, Community & Faith Leaders

WHEN:
Friday, March 6, 2026
. 10:00–10:15 - Mayor Johnson, welcome & introductions
. 10:15–11:00 - Program overview and goals
. 11:00–11:40 - Framework review and collaborative feedback
. 11:40–12:00 - Next steps and ways to get involved

WHERE:
No Studios
1037 McKinley Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53205

Media Contact:
Michael K. Fris

EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
