Gray's Reef Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Ocean Discovery Center With A Sustainability Block Party

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Savannah, GA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, February 28, downtown Savannah celebrated the grand reopening of the Gray's Reef Ocean Discovery Center. Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary, part of NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, the Gray's Reef Chapter of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, and the Savannah Downtown Business Association kicked off the celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 340 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. After the ribbon cutting, guests and members of the public were invited to stay and enjoy a family-friendly sustainability block party including local vendors, food and drink, entertainment, and hands-on activities. Attendees walked through the newly reimagined Ocean Discovery Center and experienced a variety of informational and interactive exhibits focused on the unique ecosystems of Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary.

Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary is located 19 miles east of Sapelo Island off of Georgia's coast and protects 22 square-miles of ocean habitats. The sanctuary is teeming with marine life, including more than 200 fish species and is part of the endangered North Atlantic right whale's calving ground as well as a refuge for loggerhead sea turtles. The Gray's Reef Ocean Discovery Center offers free programs, activities and opportunities for residents and visitors to explore, discover, and connect with Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary.

At the reopening event, Stan Rogers, Superintendent of Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary, said“It's a great day for Savannah's ecological community. The Ocean Discovery Center is a great resource for residents and visitors to learn about marine life and the diverse natural beauty Georgia has to offer.” He continued,“We are very excited to continue providing immersive and interactive education so visitors can experience ocean life virtually and learn more upon returning. There is always more to learn.”

Mary Quinn, manager of the Gray's Reef Ocean Discovery Center said,“Reimagining the Ocean Discovery Center has been a passion project for our team, and a testament to the collaboration between the organizations united in the common goal of bringing this center to life. It has been incredible to see a community of enthusiastic people working towards creating a free, immersive educational center to the heart of Savannah– one that allows everyone to connect with their national marine sanctuary.”

Sarah Porter, who leads the Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Chapter said,“We are pleased to see the Ocean Discovery Center reopen in Savannah. The center is not only a cherished facility for those studying marine life or individuals who are passionate about environmental issues, it is also a space for longtime residents or those who are new here to appreciate Savannah's rich ecosystem.” The Gray's Reef Chapter of the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation supports local programs for community engagement, advocacy, education, and conservation, and engages everyone in protecting our ocean treasures.

Over 50 years ago, the United States Congress passed the Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act which allowed for the creation of marine sanctuaries. Since then, the National Marine Sanctuary System has grown into a nationwide network of 18 national marine sanctuaries that conserve more than 629,000 square miles of ocean and Great Lakes waters. Our national marine sanctuaries are part of America's shared heritage, rich with opportunities for coastal economies and recreation as well as a home for diverse habitats and wildlife. For more information about the Foundation, or to make a donation, please visit and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Donations support the work of Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary Foundation , the official non-profit partner for NOAA's Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary and its chief advocate.

– ENDS –

For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Lesley Francis at ... or the team at 912-417-LFPR (5377).

Attachment

Gray's Reef Ribbon Cutting

CONTACT: Lesley Francis Lesley Francis Public Relations 9124175377...