Strive Denver Lohi To Celebrate Its Grand Opening With The Denver Metro Chamber
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Strive Workspaces is thrilled to invite the community to a celebratory Open House at Strive Denver LoHi, its newest coworking space in the heart of the Denver Lower Highlands.
When: Friday, March 27th from 9 am to 5 pm
Where: 2563 15th Street, Suite 200, Denver, CO 8021
The event is open to the public as a come-and-go celebration for local professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members. The highlight of the day will be a formal ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:00 p.m. in partnership with the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony will include networking opportunities, a chance to build local connections, and a celebration of continued growth in the LoHi business community.
Guests are invited to explore the brand-new workspace, enjoy light bites, and connect with local professionals and community members. Whether you're searching for a permanent office solution or a productive place to work close to home, Strive Denver LoHi offers a welcoming environment designed to support your professional needs.
As a special thank-you to attendees, everyone who RSVPs will be entered into an exclusive giveaway; one lucky winner will receive a FREE 6-month dedicated desk membership at Strive, and additional prizes from local businesses will also be awarded.
Plus, attendees who sign up the same day for a private office on a 12-month term, will receive their first TWO months absolutely free!
RSVP today for your chance to win or find your perfect workspace.
Strive Workspaces is supported by Flex Workspace Solutions (FWS), a full-service coworking advisory and management firm that partners with asset owners to activate vacant space and optimize flexible work environments through hands-on strategy, design, and operations.
