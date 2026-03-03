403
NOLLYWOOD ACTION THRILLER, SON OF THE SOIL, SET FOR U.S THEATRICAL RELEASE, BEGINNING MARCH 6, 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nile Entertainment and Action Xtreme in collaboration with Aloha Releasing are pleased to announce that acclaimed UK-Nigeria action thriller, SON OF THE SOIL, will open with a limited theatrical run, beginning March 6, 2026. Following its U.S. premiere and official selection at the Pan-African Film Festival in Los Angeles, SON OF THE SOIL will open in theatres in select markets – that is, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Washington DC, and Indianapolis with other major markets to follow.
The theatrical rollout accelerates the film's international expansion, giving North American audiences the opportunity to experience the high-impact production on the big screen. The release will focus on key metropolitan and diaspora markets, supported by community screenings and targeted promotional activity designed to build strong word-of-mouth momentum.
In addition to its theatrical rollout in the United States, the film began streaming on Netflix across the African continent on March 1, 2026, bringing the acclaimed action thriller to millions of viewers throughout Africa. The Netflix release marks a major new chapter for the film, extending its reach beyond cinemas and festivals and positioning it for broad digital discovery. The move reflects growing global demand for premium African-led genre storytelling and underscores the film's crossover appeal with both local and international audiences.
Directed by Chee Keong Cheung, SON OF THE SOIL follows Zion Ladejo, a former Nigerian Special Ops paratrooper who returns home after the death of his sister and is drawn into a violent battle with organised crime. Combining visceral action with emotional depth, the film has earned praise for its grounded storytelling, cinematic scale and standout performances.
In a breakout role, Razaaq Adoti (BLACK HAWK DOWN, AMISTAD) leads an ensemble cast that includes Patience Ozokwo (CHIEF PARTY, THE WEDDING PARTY 2), Ireti Doyle (FIFTY, MERRY MEN 1 TO 3), Taye Arimoro (CASA DE NOVIA), Sunshine Rosman (TO KILL A MONKEY), Damilola Ogunsi (GANGS OF LAGOS), Philip Asaya (KILL BORO) Emeka Golden (EVI) and Sharon Rotimi (THE WIVES) and introducing Best of Nollywood child actress, Ijelu Folajimi. The film is produced by Action Xtreme and Sovereign, in association with Lagos-based Boxonia Blueprint.
SON OF THE SOIL | UK/Nigeria | Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes
Directed by Chee Keong Cheung
Movie Synopsis
A haunted Nigerian ex-commando is dragged back into a world of violence when his sister's death leads him to a murderous drug network tearing his community apart -- his mission objective is simple. Redemption. To view the trailer, visit:
On the festival circuit, SON OF THE SOIL has nabbed multiple awards at the Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF), the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and the Best of Nollywood Awards.
The distribution strategy for SON OF THE SOIL is the result of a close creative and commercial collaboration between Action Xtreme and Nile Entertainment, combining Action Xtreme's proven expertise in high-impact action production with Nile's deep market knowledge and pan-African distribution network. The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to building scalable, internationally viable African-led cinema, while retaining creative control and long-term value within the territories where the stories originate.
ABOUT ACTION XTREME
Action Xtreme is the UK's first action-focused studio, dedicated to producing high-concept action films and series while developing grassroots talent. Supported by Sovereign Media Capital, Action Xtreme is committed to creating franchisable global action content and pioneering training initiatives for the next generation of filmmakers.
ABOUT NILE ENTERTAINMENT
Nile Entertainment is the distribution and production arm of Nile Media Entertainment Group, driving the growth of African cinema through innovative release strategies, partnerships and tech-powered exhibitions. Nile continues to shape the future of African film both on the continent and globally.
ABOUT BOXONIA BLUEPRINT
Led by filmmaker and producer Wingonia Ikpi, Boxonia (also known as Boxonia Blueprint) is a Nigerian 360° creative company operating across film, television and commercial content, combining production and talent management to develop and export ambitious African stories for global audiences. With a focus on audacious, culturally grounded storytelling, the company is committed to creating work that travels beyond its home market, and has emerged as a forward-thinking force in Nollywood, pairing disciplined production practices with strategic talent development.
