Sunnyhill's March Matchness Brings Golf, NCAA Basketball, And Community Together To Power Independence
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sunnyhill is teeing off for impact at its annual March Matchness golf and basketball event at TopGolf, combining sports, prizes, and philanthropy to raise critical funds for residents at the Independent Living Campus in DeSoto, Missouri.
This year's goal is clear: raise the final $10,000 to complete Phase 1, which provides essential backup power for core resident supports. Sunnyhill also hopes to begin funding Phase 2, which will extend generator coverage to the dining hall and communal spaces, helping the campus safely welcome community members who don't live on-site, a step that makes additional grant funding more likely.
Sunnyhill is grateful to The Jefferson Foundation for their generous grant support that launched this vital project. March Matchness gives the community the opportunity to help cross the finish line.
Why Generators Matter
“When the power goes out in most homes, it's an inconvenience. In a Sunnyhill home, it can quickly become a medical emergency,” said Amy Wheeler, CEO at Sunnyhill.“Many residents rely on ventilators, feeding pumps, mobility lifts, and refrigerated medications. Backup generators protect their health, safety, and dignity during storms or outages. March Matchness helps us make that promise a reality.”
Permanent, automatic generators activate within seconds of an outage, keeping life-sustaining equipment running and residents safe in familiar surroundings. Severe weather and extreme temperatures are increasing across Missouri, making these systems more essential than ever.
2026 March Matchness Sponsors
Sunnyhill proudly recognizes its generous partners:
Title Sponsor: Heffernan Insurance Brokers
Longest Drive Sponsor: Everspring Pharmacy
Beverage Sponsors: Enterprise Bank & Trust, Piros Signs, Simmons Bank
VIP Team Sponsor: Busey Bank
Bay Sponsors: Promise Community Homes, Shock City Studios
Sunnyhill Community Member Golfer Sponsor: Heintz Pool & Spa
Longest Drive Prize Sponsor: KMOV
The Grand Tournament Prize includes a $1,500 Platinum Elite Membership from Topgolf - three months of unlimited golf and entertainment for the winning player.
A big thank you to Enterprise Fleet Management, Inc. for providing event volunteers!
Event Highlights
March Matchness combines competitive golf with the thrill of NCAA basketball:
Golf Tournament at TopGolf:
Live-scoring team competition with TopContender Leaderboard
Expert coaching available for groups of 30+
Food, fun, and NCAA basketball on big screens
Sponsor a Golfer – Inclusive Fun for the Community:
Give a Sunnyhill community member the chance to play at TopGolf!
Many residents love golf, but the cost is often out of reach
Your sponsorship provides an opportunity for inclusive fun, while directly supporting individuals diagnosed with developmental disabilities
March Matchness Basketball Fun – Four Ways to Play 🏀:
1. Women's & Men's Bracket Challenges
$10 per bracket, hosted on cbssportsline
Pick your winners from the Women's or Men's NCAA Tournament
Bracket winners get to choose a unique piece of artwork from ARTventure - each created by Sunnyhill Community members during ARTventure Studios, funded by the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis
2. Women's & Men's Team Pull – Live 50/50 Drawing
Purchase a Seed Level:
Seeds 1–4: $25
Seeds 5–8: $15
Seeds 9–12: $10
Participants are randomly assigned a team from the Women's or Men's NCAA Tournament. If your team reaches the Final Four, you win 50% of the jackpot!
Teams are drawn live on Sunnyhill's social media
50% of proceeds benefit Sunnyhill
Tickets & Sunlit Circle Membership
Tickets to participate, sponsor a golfer, or join the Sunlit Circle are available through Eventbrite. TopGolf event tickets are currently 50% off for a limited time.
Sunlit Circle Membership offers VIP access to March Matchness, ARTventure Gallery & Reception, Sippin' for Sunnyhill, and Jingle Mingle Trivia Night Table for 8, with an optional Plus One. Members save over $350 annually while supporting Sunnyhill's mission. Only 25 memberships remain!
🎟 Register and join Sunlit Circle on Eventbrite:
or on Sunnyhill's website:
About Sunnyhill
Sunnyhill lights the path to empowered living for individuals diagnosed with developmental disabilities. By providing over 1 million hours of support, Sunnyhill helps people lead full, meaningful lives grounded in choice, independence, and community connection. Through residential services, community-based supports, and inclusive programming, Sunnyhill ensures that every person has the opportunity to thrive across St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Jefferson County, and St. Charles County.
When the next storm hits, Sunnyhill wants to ensure the lights stay on and residents remain safe, supported, and secure.
