Integrated Strategic Partners Welcomes Chief Ouray Crowfoot As A Senior Consultant

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Strategic Partners (ISP) is proud to welcome Chief Ouray Crowfoot to Integrated Strategic Partners (ISP) as a Senior Consultant. Ouray brings a rare combination of executive leadership, financial expertise, and hands-on governance experience that will further strengthen ISP's ability to support organizations, Indigenous communities, and governments in building sustainable, community-focused outcomes.

From 2019 to 2025, Ouray served as Chief of the Siksika First Nation, leading a period of transformative progress. During his tenure, Siksika successfully negotiated a historic $1.3 billion land claim settlement and implemented innovative trust structures designed to protect and grow community wealth for generations. His accomplishment in leadership extends far beyond financial achievement. During his tenure, the Siksika Nation established its own prosecutor's office, reestablished self-administered policing services, and advanced significant governance reforms which strengthened accountability and sovereignty.

Prior to serving as Chief, Ouray was the Chief Financial Officer for the Siksika Nation, overseeing annual operating budgets exceeding $150 million and safeguarding more than $250 million in financial assets. Earlier in his career, he held senior accounting and audit roles with KPMG and EY. Ouray is widely respected for his integrity, cultural awareness, and principled approach to decision-making. His lived experience and deep understanding of Indigenous governance systems, community priorities, and the evolving landscape of reconciliation uniquely position ISP to engage Indigenous communities and stakeholders with authenticity and trust. Ouray's leadership will strengthen ISP's ability to build respectful partnerships, navigate complex cross-cultural environments, and ensure that engagement processes are grounded in transparency, accountability, and long-term relationship building.

At ISP, Ouray will advise clients on governance frameworks, financial strategy, institutional design, and long-term planning. His experience navigating complex negotiations, fiscal management challenges, and organizational transformation initiatives will be invaluable to municipal leaders, Indigenous leadership, policymakers, and disparate stakeholders across Western Canada. As governments across Canada continue to prioritize economic resilience, reconciliation, and institutional modernization, Ouray's insights will provide the strategic clarity, executional discipline, and results-driven insights that are needed to turn their priorities into measurable, lasting outcomes.

ISP brings together over a century of combined experience and leadership expertise from Andre Corbould, Hal Danchilla, Marc Henry, Alyson Hodson, Doug Horner, Jeff Johnson and Monica Barclay, in order to deliver an integrated approach to strategy, influence, and execution. Drawing on diverse and extensive experience in public policy, finance, governance, communications, and stakeholder engagement, ISP provides clients with practical, results-driven advice grounded in real-world leadership. Welcome to the team, Ouray.

“Ouray's leadership experience and integrity speak for themselves. His deep understanding of public policy, fiscal management, and nation-building strengthens our ability to serve clients who are serious about meaningful partnerships, institutional excellence, and long-term prosperity. We are proud to welcome him to ISP.”

-Andre Corbould, Managing Partner