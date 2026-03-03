Sympathiq Launches Well-Being Marketplace Connecting UK Residents With Certified Mental Health Specialists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sympathiq Ltd, a digital health technology company, announced today the launch of its online well-being marketplace, designed to connect residents across the United Kingdom with certified mental health specialists and personal development coaches. This new platform delivers on-demand, virtual consultations aimed at making expert mental health support more accessible, preventative, and affordable.







Sympathiq connects users with certified mental health and wellness experts through on-demand online consultations.

The launch of the Sympathiq platform comes at a time when mental health awareness continues to rise across the UK. With long wait times for traditional mental health services, Sympathiq offers an immediate, user-friendly alternative. Residents can now access vetted specialists 24/7 for guidance on stress management, emotional resilience, personal growth, and more.

“We're proud to introduce a service that empowers individuals to take control of their well-being before challenges become crises,” said a spokesperson for Sympathiq.“Our platform combines accessibility with quality by offering only certified professionals who meet our rigorous screening criteria.”

Key features of the platform include:



Curated network of certified life coaches, mental health professionals, and wellness specialists

24/7 access to private, secure online consultations

Personalized wellness plans tailored to individual goals and challenges

Global reach with multilingual specialists Affordable and transparent pricing for users of all backgrounds

Sympathiq was founded with the vision to become the leading global destination for proactive mental and emotional health care. The company is also developing complementary features such as community forums, self-paced e-learning modules, and mobile app integrations to support users at every stage of their journey.

“Sympathiq is about more than just consultations,” the spokesperson added.“It's a holistic ecosystem designed to meet modern well-being needs with flexibility and compassion.”

The Sympathiq platform is now live and available to users throughout the UK at .

About Sympathiq Ltd

SympathiQ is a next-generation well-being platform offering on-demand online consultations with certified coaches and specialists. Built for accessibility and prevention, the platform empowers individuals and organisations to invest in mental and personal well-being before problems escalate.

Press Inquiries

Irina Duisimbekova

id [at] +447810538779

128 City Road

EC1V 2NX London

United Kingdom