Mrs. USA Earth® Secures Federal Trademark Registration, Strengthening The Mrs. Earth®️ Platform's Protected Brands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mrs. Earth️ International pageants proudly announces that Mrs. USA Earthhas officially been granted federal trademark registration on the Principal Register of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), further solidifying the organization's protected intellectual property portfolio and long-term brand stability.

Issued March 3, 2026 - notably on World Wildlife Day - the registration (Reg. No. 8,155,942) secures exclusive nationwide rights to the Mrs. USA Earth® mark in connection with national beauty pageant entertainment services for married women in the United States.

For sponsors and corporate partners, federal registration represents more than a legal milestone - it signifies brand security, exclusivity, and long-term viability.

“This registration reflects the strength and permanence of the platform we have built,” said Mykhael Michaels, Founder of the Earth organization.“Our partners align with a brand that is federally protected, nationally recognized, and strategically positioned for continued growth.”

Registration on the Principal Register provides statutory presumptions of validity, ownership, and exclusive nationwide rights under U.S. trademark law. This enhances enforcement capabilities, protects brand equity, and reinforces marketplace distinction - key considerations for luxury brands, national advertisers, and corporate collaborators seeking stable, reputable partnerships.

Established in 2007, the Mrs. Earth® International Pageant operates globally under its signature Glamorously GreenTM mission, combining environmental advocacy, female leadership, and international visibility. The addition of Mrs. USA Earth® as a federally registered mark strengthens an already established portfolio that includes Mrs. Earth® and Ms. Earth®.

The alignment of this registration with World Wildlife Day underscores the organization's continued commitment to sustainability, conservation awareness, and socially responsible brand positioning - values increasingly prioritized by modern luxury and corporate sponsors.

With federal protection secured, the Earth platform continues expanding strategic partnerships across fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors.

Brands interested in premium sponsorship, advertising placements, event partnerships, and national title collaborations are invited to explore opportunities with the Earth organization as it enters its next chapter of protected growth and expansion.

Mrs. USA Earth® is officially secured.

The future is Glamorously GreenTM.

About the Mrs. Earth® International Pageant

Founded in 2007, the Earth platform includes Mrs. Earth®, Ms. Earth®, Mrs. USA Earth®, and affiliated titles dedicated to empowerment, sustainability, and global leadership. Through its Glamorously GreenTM initiative, the organization integrates environmental advocacy with luxury pageantry and international visibility.

