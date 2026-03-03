Flynn Greathouse Launches Personal Injury Quiz To Support Accident Victims

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Flynn Greathouse, a personal injury law firm headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and serving injured people nationwide, has announced the launch of its new Personal Injury Claims Quiz, an online resource designed to help accident victims better understand their legal options after a motor vehicle accident.

The interactive quiz allows users to evaluate, in about 60 seconds, whether they may have a valid personal injury claim. Upon completion, participants receive a FREE bonus guide,“What Every Phoenix Resident Needs to Know After a Car Accident,” delivered directly to their email immediately after taking the quiz.

“After a car accident, people are often left with questions and uncertainty, especially when insurance companies begin reaching out,” said Riah Greathouse, Esq., co-founder of Flynn Greathouse.“This quiz and guide are designed to give people clarity early on, so they feel more prepared before taking their next step.”

The quiz addresses a range of accident scenarios, including car, truck, motorcycle, pedestrian, and rideshare accidents. It is intended for individuals who may be unsure whether they have a valid claim or who want initial guidance before speaking with an attorney. The accompanying bonus guide outlines important considerations following a crash, including common insurance pitfalls and steps accident victims may want to take to protect their interests.

According to James Flynn, Esq., co-founder of the firm, education plays a critical role in helping injured individuals avoid costly mistakes.“Insurance companies have a playbook, and most people don't realize how early decisions can affect the resolution of a claim,” Flynn said.“Providing access to straightforward information helps people better understand their situation before engaging with insurers.”

Flynn Greathouse serves clients nationwide, with offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Atlanta, Georgia; St. Louis, Missouri; Chicago, Illinois; and Houston, Texas. The firm focuses exclusively on motor-vehicle-related personal injury cases and is known for guiding clients through the legal process while allowing them to focus on healing.

Services are currently available in Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Chicago, and Houston.

Anyone injured in a motor vehicle accident is encouraged to take the Personal Injury Claims Quiz to gain clarity about their options and receive a free bonus guide by email. Take the quiz.

About Flynn Greathouse

At Flynn Greathouse, we're not a general practice law firm. We focus exclusively on car, truck, motorcycle, and rideshare accident cases. We know how overwhelming the process can feel after a serious crash, especially when you're hurt, confused, and being contacted by insurance adjusters.

With years of experience on both sides of the insurance industry, our team understands your situation, and we have what it takes to guide you through your case and protect your rights. An experienced personal injury attorney from our firm can help gather decisive evidence for proving fault and negotiating with insurance companies to pursue fair compensation on your behalf. We take pride in helping everyday people throughout the country engage the legal system with clarity and confidence to seek the medical care and monetary compensation they need after an accident.

Our clients often refer their family and friends - not just because of their settlements or case resolutions, but because we make the legal process easier. From connecting you with trusted medical providers to helping you understand each step, we're with you to support your auto accident case from start to finish.