AIFF Rejects Mohun Bagan's Request, Defending Champs Likely To Serve Out One-Match Stadium Suspension

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) has rejected an request from Mohun Bangan Super Giant for lifting the stadium ban imposed on them for infringing 'spectator misconduct', during their clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-26 with Kerala Blasters on February 14, 2026, at Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

MBSG are facing action for“multiple instances of pyrotechnics” used by the home spectators during the match, and the club was penalised by a "full stadium closure" by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee, an independent judicial body consisting of retired Supreme Court and High Court justices, formed in accordance with the AIFF Constitution.

The Disciplinary Committee imposed the harsher punishment because MBSG was already under probation for a similar offence committed by the home fans during their match against Bengaluru FC on April 12, 2025.

Mohun Bagan requested that the stadium ban be lifted. But the AIFF rejected their request as it did not come through the proper channels.

“Mohun Bagan have sent an email to the AIFF Secretariat this morning requesting that the stadium ban be lifted. However, it needs to come through proper channels and procedure as per the provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, 2024,” he said.“Fans are one of the key stakeholders of the game, and we appreciate their contribution. However, at the same time, the security and safety of everyone in the stadium is of paramount importance, and it is something that all parties need to ensure,” the AIFF Deputy Secretary General, Mr M. Satyanarayan, said.

Satyanarayan said,“As per Article 117 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, 2024, any party that feels aggrieved by a decision of the AIFF Disciplinary Committee has the right to appeal to the AIFF Appeal Committee. Such an appeal must be filed in accordance with the procedural rules laid down in the Code."

Earlier, the AIFF gave the background of the incident and its reasoning for taking strict action against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

"The AIFF Disciplinary Committee, an independent judicial body consisting of retired Supreme Court and High Court justices, formed in accordance with the AIFF Constitution, had, on June 3, 2025, sanctioned Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) during the 2024-25 season with a 'stadium closure' due to multiple violations of spectator misconduct throughout the season, and in particular, during Match No. 163 of the Indian Super League 2024-25, held on April 12, 2025.

"Based on official reports and a separate complaint filed by Bengaluru FC, along with supporting evidence, the Committee arrived at the above decision. The complaint stated that“fireworks” were launched into the away section from the home stands, where travelling Bengaluru FC supporters were seated, with one such projectile striking the Bengaluru FC club owner. The complaint further stated that certain away fans in the vicinity were impacted and required immediate medical attention.

"The Committee decided to suspend the sanction for a probationary period of one (1) year in accordance with Article 35 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The club was further notified that, in the event of a successive infringement of 'spectator misconduct' during the probationary period, the suspension of the sentence would automatically stand revoked and the sanction applied. The same would be added to any sanction pronounced for the new infringement," said the AIFF in a statement released on Tuesday.

The AIFF said that despite the suspended sentence, it received another complaint of misconduct by home fans during a match involving Mohun Bagan.

"It was subsequently reported to the Committee that, during Match No. 1 of the ISL 2025-26 season between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC on February 14, 2026, held at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata,“multiple instances of pyrotechnics” were used by home spectators during the match.

Based on the available evidence, a charge notice was issued on February 16, 2026, and MBSG were given time until February 21, 2026, to submit a written reply and request an oral hearing.

In its meeting held on February 28, the Committee considered the written and oral submissions made by the club and decided that it had committed an infringement of 'spectator misconduct' in accordance with Article 67 of the Code, read with Rules 7.3.8 and 7.5.4 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 League Rules.

"Having violated the terms again within the probationary period, the Committee notified that the suspension of the sanction stands automatically revoked. Accordingly, a full stadium closure, in accordance with Article 19 of the Code, has been imposed on the club for their next home match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. Odisha FC on March 6, 2026, at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, in full compliance with the decision passed last season," the statement said.