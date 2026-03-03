Keeper Security And Carahsoft Announce Keeper's Achievement Of Fedramp® High Authorization For Its Zero Trust Privileged Access Management Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Authorization Strengthens Keeper's Ability to Protect the Public Sector With Keeper Security Government Cloud

CHICAGO and RESTON, Va., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keeper Security, a leading provider of Zero Trust and zero-knowledge identity security and Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Keeper Security has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP ®) authorization at the High Impact Level for its Keeper Security Government Cloud (KSGC) solution. This designation authorizes KSGC for use by Federal agencies and organizations handling highly sensitive, high-impact data.

“Achieving FedRAMP High Authorization demonstrates Keeper's ability to support agencies operating in mission-critical environments,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder at Keeper Security.“It validates the maturity of our security program and the strength of our technical and organizational controls. This milestone reinforces our commitment to meeting rigorous Federal requirements and supporting agencies as they advance their missions with confidence.”

KSGC is a FedRAMP and GovRAMP High Authorized unified privileged access management platform. Built on Keeper's Zero Trust, zero-knowledge security architecture, KSGC provides Government agencies with full visibility and control over credentials, infrastructure secrets and privileged access while ensuring sensitive data remains protected at every level.

The cloud-native platform enables Federal, State and Local agencies to secure access to critical systems - including servers, web applications and databases - through a single, unified solution that combines password management, secrets management, AI-driven session monitoring, secure remote access and remote browser isolation. By consolidating these capabilities into an intuitive platform, KSGC helps Government organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture, reduce operational complexity and meet stringent compliance requirements with confidence.

“Achieving FedRAMP High Authorization for Keeper Security Government Cloud is significant, and Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to support Keeper in delivering this capability to the Public Sector,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft.“This authorization ensures Government agencies have access to a trusted, compliant platform that protects credentials, privileged access and critical systems in high-impact environments. By making KSGC available through Carahsoft, we empower Federal, State and Local agencies to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, minimize risk and meet rigorous compliance requirements while advancing their missions securely and efficiently.”

Carahsoft serves as Keeper Security's Master Government Aggregator®, providing ease of procurement for KSGC and Keeper solutions, as well as access to services and training for the Public Sector through hundreds of contract vehicles.

Keeper Security's solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ...; Or learn more about KSGC: Keeper Security Government Cloud: Zero-Trust, Zero-Knowledge Password Management and Cybersecurity Platform.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is a leading cybersecurity software company that protects thousands of organizations and millions of people in more than 150 countries. Keeper delivers a powerful zero-trust and zero-knowledge solution built to meet the stringent requirements of public sector IT environments. Its flagship offering, KeeperPAM®, is an AI-enabled, cloud-native platform that protects users, devices and critical infrastructure from cyber attacks. Recognized in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Privileged Access Management, Keeper combines robust compliance with unmatched visibility and control. With industry-leading certifications, including FedRAMP High and GovRAMP High Authorization, Keeper provides the security assurance public sector organizations require. Learn why organizations across government and education trust Keeper to defend against today's sophisticated adversaries at KeeperSecurity.

About Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft's Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

