The Brookbush Institute Publishes A NEW Article: 'Muscular Endurance Training Deprioritized'
Strength Endurance Adaptations Are Specific
It would not be entirely inaccurate to argue that“strength endurance” is not a distinct training goal. Although certain physiological adaptations can increase fatigue resistance and the ability to sustain force production, evidence suggests that endurance adaptations are load-specific and velocity-specific, and potentially exercise-specific.“Strength endurance” is often defined as the ability to lift submaximal loads for more repetitions. However, due to the specificity of adaptation, it cannot be narrowly defined as simply performing lighter loads for more repetitions. A more accurate definition may consider“strength” and“endurance” as points on a continuum of shared acute variables, adjusted to match the client's goal.
Practically, if the goal is to perform more repetitions with a heavy load, training must include attempts to increase repetitions at that load. Additionally, increasing maximal strength can contribute to endurance, but optimizing performance with lighter loads requires dedicating some training time to improving repetition performance with those lighter loads. For example, if the goal is to increase bench press performance from 7 reps per set at 225 lb to 12 reps per set at 225 lb, performing sets of 155 lb for 15 to 20 repetitions is unlikely to result in significant improvements at 225 lb. Conversely, if the goal is to perform 155 lb for 20 reps per set, training primarily with 7 to 10 reps per set at 225 lb is also unlikely to yield optimal outcomes. The same logic applies to repetition tempo, contraction velocity, and, potentially, the exercise selected.
Repetition Range and Aerobic Performance...
