403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
How Onedose And Council Bluffs Fire Department Are Taking Steps To Modernize EMS Medication Safety
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OneDose is highlighting its ongoing partnership with the Council Bluffs Fire Department, where the platform has been in use for approximately 18 months to support safer, more precise medication dosing in the field.
For Training Captain Daniel Morse, OneDose represents a critical evolution in prehospital care.
“If I had to describe OneDose in one sentence, it would be the modernization of a tool that we've used forever,” said Morse.“It's the next progression we need to make to be better practitioners and better providers in the field.”
Modernizing Medication Safety in a High-Demand Environment
As EMS call volumes continue to rise and clinical demands grow more complex, Council Bluffs Fire Department recognized the need to equip paramedics with technology that reduces cognitive load and minimizes the risk of medication errors. Historically, paramedics have relied on mental math to calculate dosages under high-pressure conditions - a practice that leaves room for error, especially in the face of fatigue and exhaustion.
“If we require every paramedic to be able to do in-their-head calculations on medications, at some point it is going to fail,” Morse said.“Whether it's fatigue, exhaustion, or we just didn't do the math right, the app gives us the ability to confirm everything we're doing before we do it.”
Advancing Weight-Based Precision in the Field
OneDose enables clinicians to quickly verify weight-based dosing and adjust medication concentrations based on availability - saving time while reducing the potential for error. This capability has become increasingly important as EMS agencies administer more medications than ever before.
“Our paramedics are running nonstop,” Morse explained.“They're pushing more medications than we've ever pushed. The best treatment for patients is moving toward weight-based dosing - not the one-size-fits-all approach we've used for 20 years. We need to be more specific to that patient and their needs.”
Setting Paramedics Up for Success
Today's paramedics are handling double or triple the call volume compared to 15 years ago. With increased workload comes increased fatigue - making reliable clinical support tools essential.
“Our people are getting less sleep. More is expected of them,” said Morse.“We need to set them up for success and give them the tools that allow them to confirm what they're doing. As administrators, we have to make sure we're putting the right tools in the hands of our paramedics.”
By integrating OneDose into daily operations, Council Bluffs Fire Department has embraced technology as a natural evolution of protocol - one that enhances medication accuracy, supports clinical confidence, and strengthens patient care.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment between OneDose and Council Bluffs Fire Department to modernize EMS workflows, reduce preventable errors, and support frontline clinicians with practical, real-world solutions that meet the demands of today's emergency response environment.
About OneDose
OneDose is an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions-from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. Learn more at .
For Training Captain Daniel Morse, OneDose represents a critical evolution in prehospital care.
“If I had to describe OneDose in one sentence, it would be the modernization of a tool that we've used forever,” said Morse.“It's the next progression we need to make to be better practitioners and better providers in the field.”
Modernizing Medication Safety in a High-Demand Environment
As EMS call volumes continue to rise and clinical demands grow more complex, Council Bluffs Fire Department recognized the need to equip paramedics with technology that reduces cognitive load and minimizes the risk of medication errors. Historically, paramedics have relied on mental math to calculate dosages under high-pressure conditions - a practice that leaves room for error, especially in the face of fatigue and exhaustion.
“If we require every paramedic to be able to do in-their-head calculations on medications, at some point it is going to fail,” Morse said.“Whether it's fatigue, exhaustion, or we just didn't do the math right, the app gives us the ability to confirm everything we're doing before we do it.”
Advancing Weight-Based Precision in the Field
OneDose enables clinicians to quickly verify weight-based dosing and adjust medication concentrations based on availability - saving time while reducing the potential for error. This capability has become increasingly important as EMS agencies administer more medications than ever before.
“Our paramedics are running nonstop,” Morse explained.“They're pushing more medications than we've ever pushed. The best treatment for patients is moving toward weight-based dosing - not the one-size-fits-all approach we've used for 20 years. We need to be more specific to that patient and their needs.”
Setting Paramedics Up for Success
Today's paramedics are handling double or triple the call volume compared to 15 years ago. With increased workload comes increased fatigue - making reliable clinical support tools essential.
“Our people are getting less sleep. More is expected of them,” said Morse.“We need to set them up for success and give them the tools that allow them to confirm what they're doing. As administrators, we have to make sure we're putting the right tools in the hands of our paramedics.”
By integrating OneDose into daily operations, Council Bluffs Fire Department has embraced technology as a natural evolution of protocol - one that enhances medication accuracy, supports clinical confidence, and strengthens patient care.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment between OneDose and Council Bluffs Fire Department to modernize EMS workflows, reduce preventable errors, and support frontline clinicians with practical, real-world solutions that meet the demands of today's emergency response environment.
About OneDose
OneDose is an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions-from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. Learn more at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment