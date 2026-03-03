How Amateur Sports Teams Are Turning Livestreams Into A New Revenue Stream

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Local sports teams are producing broadcast-quality livestreams using nothing more than iPhones or cameras under $1,000, alongside laptops and simple overlays, changing how grassroots sport is produced, viewed, and monetised.

Based on usage patterns and customer adoption, OBScoreboard has seen a significant increase in grassroots teams adopting lightweight streaming setups over the past 12 months.

For decades, high-quality sports broadcasting was reserved for organisations with serious budgets, production crews, and specialised equipment. Smaller clubs, amateur leagues, and community teams were largely left with basic or non-existent coverage, meaning if you weren't physically at the game, you were missing out.

That's no longer the case.

Tools like OBS Studio, combined with platforms like YouTube and Twitch, have opened the door for a new generation of grassroots broadcasters. With a modest setup, anyone can now stream live sports to a global audience, often from the sidelines, on their own.

Better internet has played a major role in making this practical. 5G mobile networks allow teams to stream reliably from most sports grounds without needing fixed broadband, while satellite services like Starlink have removed what was often the final barrier, getting a stable enough connection to go live at all.

One of the biggest factors separating a professional-looking stream from a basic one is overlays. These are the graphics you see during a broadcast: a scoreboard showing the score and time, team lineups before kickoff, on-screen text for substitutions, or title cards to open and close the stream. Platforms like OBScoreboard allow grassroots teams to add all of this through a web browser, with no technical background required, and it can all be managed by a single person on a laptop or phone.

Those details matter more than most expect. If a viewer tunes in and can't immediately tell the score, who's playing, or what's happening, they switch off. Simple graphics keep viewers engaged and following the game.

The Carolina Crash, a wheelchair rugby team from North Carolina, recently put this into practice with a simple setup using an iPhone on a tripod, a laptop running OBS, and a scoreboard overlay from OBScoreboard. The difference was immediate. Supporters could follow the match in real time, and the overall presentation gave the team something credible to show both fans and sponsors.

“We're seeing clubs go from zero to professional-looking broadcasts in a single afternoon,” said Conor O'Leary, founder of OBScoreboard.“What used to require a full production team can now be achieved by a single person with the right setup. That's fundamentally changing who gets to broadcast sport.”

The benefits go beyond visual quality. Better streams hold attention longer, travel further on social media, and create real opportunities for sponsorship. Clubs that once had little to offer partners can now provide branded placements inside polished, watchable content.

Streaming also strengthens the connection between teams and their audience. Family members, friends, and former players who can't attend every game can now follow along consistently. By the time key matches come around, those viewers are already invested, and many of them show up in person.

It's also bringing new people into production. Students, volunteers, and local enthusiasts are stepping into roles that previously required professional experience, lowering the barrier even further.

Professional broadcasting will always operate at a different scale. But the gap in perceived quality, what a stream looks and feels like to a viewer, is closing fast.

For grassroots clubs, that means more viewers, more engagement, and greater credibility.

The tools are already available. The barrier has never been lower. The only question is whether teams choose to use them.

OBScoreboard is a browser-based sports overlay platform that allows teams, clubs, and production companies to add professional scoreboards, graphics, and sponsor elements to their live streams. It works with OBS, vMix, Streamlabs, and other broadcasting tools.

