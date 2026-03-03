During Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, New Book 'Lessons From Philip' Shares A Powerful Family Story

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- March is nationally recognized as Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, a time dedicated to elevating understanding, advocacy, and support for the more than 17 million people worldwide living with cerebral palsy. In recognition of this important month, Mark Hodges is releasing his deeply personal new book, Lessons From Philip: The joys and sorrows of growing up with a disabled brother, a moving reflection on life alongside his brother Philip, who was born with cerebral palsy.

Growing up with a sibling who has cerebral palsy shaped Hodges' life in profound ways. His book offers families, caregivers, and supporters an honest, compassionate account of finding joy, purpose, and resilience amid the challenges of caring for a person with a disability.

Hodges recounts the day in November 1963 when his mother, Beatrice, gave birth to Philip, the couple's seventh child. Complications during birth left Philip with cerebral palsy, a life altering event that transformed the family's daily life and emotional landscape. As Hodges writes,“The countless lessons Philip's life has taught me throughout my life have shaped the person I am.... Our parents made Philip a gift, not a burden. It was the most important lesson that I and my wonderful siblings learned.”

From his earliest days, Hodges became one of Philip's closest companions and helpers-experiences that informed his lifelong sense of compassion, gratitude, and responsibility. The book reflects on these formative years, the ingenuity of their parents, and the extraordinary devotion of their mother, Beatrice, whose unwavering love set the tone for the entire family.“God knows that we will love him, no matter what has happened to him, no matter what he will become,” she told them-a message that became central to Hodges' understanding of love and acceptance.

Lessons From Philip does not shy away from sadness, struggle, or the realities facing families who love and support a person with disabilities. Instead, Hodges illuminates the joy woven into daily life-small triumphs, shared laughter, and the deep bonds that develop in ways many families never expect.

“Despite his grave wounds, Philip was a very happy child.... If I can help families to find the joy, then writing this book will have been worthwhile,” Hodges writes. In the spirit of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, the book also highlights Hodges' commitment to organizations that advance education, advocacy, and access to therapies and resources for individuals with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. He has pledged the majority of the book's proceeds to United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) and the Wendell Foster Center in Owensboro, Kentucky, where Philip has lived for more than 40 years. This partnership underscores the shared mission of empowering individuals with disabilities and honoring the families who support them.

The release of Lessons From Philip has resonated strongly with disability support communities, including UCP and the Wendell Foster Center. Both organizations provide resources, advocacy, and innovative support services to individuals with disabilities and their families-an alignment that honors Philip's life and the family's journey.

Published by Page Publishing, this inspiring memoir is now available in hardcover, paperback, e book, and as an audiobook read by Hodges. Readers can find Lessons From Philip through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple iTunes, and Google Play.

About the Author

Mark Hodges is a former business executive, father, grandfather, and longtime columnist for leading homebuilding publications. His book reveals a lifetime of reflection, gratitude, and hope, written to support families who may be navigating similar realities with a disabled child or sibling. For more information, visit .

About United Cerebral Palsy

United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) was founded in 1949, and today, its network of affiliate organizations in the United States and Canada provides a wide range of services annually to approximately 200,000 children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. These services include information, resource referral, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, therapies, job coaching, integrated employment, home and community based services, recreational opportunities, and housing assistance. UCP is committed to the mission that all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society. Learn more at UCP.